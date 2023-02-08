Kamala Harris is an imperfect Vice President, just like all of the males before her. Yet there is a focus that she is actually doing much worse than what should be considered true. The role of politicians is nuanced and instead of considering how effective she has been or could be, the focal point of her career as V. P. is rooted in sexism.

There was acrimonious gossip regarding her staff turnover, yet the hyper fixation on her staff resignations begs to be examined more closely. Why are we looking at Harris’ staff and not accurately comparing it with prior resignations?

It is common for staff turnover. The job is difficult and asks a lot from the participants within an administration. As far as rate of replacement is concerned, the Biden and Harris’ turnover is on par comparatively, especially with the burdens of inflation from war and the trail of economic obstacles the pandemic left behind. It would be presumptuous to consider this resignation as a reflection of her character. Even if it was, there were 45 men before her who slipped through the halls of the White House with foul behavior never prompting inspection and as the one woman the the V.P. role, she burns under the microscope.

Most individuals who have spoken out against Harris are anonymous, which is understandable in order to maintain a career but questionable in the same breath. There is a debatable viewpoint on what is actually happening within her staff relations. Accusations have circulated since her campaign for President that Harris’ mistreatment of her staff caused continuous resignations, stating that the unhealthy environment was a consequence of Harris being harsh. Yet what seems to be the key component was a dysfunctional staff, with multiple sources stating that the staff was preoccupied with fighting amongst themselves then performing the job assigned to them.

The designation that someone is difficult is sorely a woman’s burden. Harris’ former staff citing her as flawed, is something many assertive women have experienced for generations with no end to this impossible standard of character in sight. A woman doesn’t need to be strong willed to be called difficult, she just has to disagree with the dominant perspective or fall out of line of where and who she is expected to be.

A study conducted by Yoshikuni Ono, a political scientist at Waseda University in Tokyo, has shown that an unconscious gender bias contributes to the views of women in political roles. She explains that in the younger male generations, there are “erroneous beliefs” that women are in more positions of power than they actually are. This idea promotes denial of female prejudice as well as support for women who can and do occupy leadership positions.

Harris is suffering from a double bind. On the one hand she is expected to be firm and decisive, yet on the other she is condemned for it and judged as being unappealing. This double bind isn’t strictly a male assertion, many women fall into this unconscious perception in regards to what their role is and what they expect from other women. Women will be more forgiving to a male who is perceived as offensive in many social settings while their female peers will be burned at the stake. The Depp/Heard trial exuded female misogyny, with relentless stones thrown at a flawed woman while they simultaneously absolved the man of all his sordid sins.

Women of color are more likely to be ridiculed for their every move, even more so than white women and especially men, all of them. Biden’s polling numbers have taken a slight drop, as most politicians’ numbers do in their first term, but Harris’ have been unequally misrepresented. Her approval ratings appear to be low but what wasn’t mentioned was the undecided factor of the participants. Harris is only polling low because of the tentative element amongst the polled voters, who are neither here nor there. Viewing the poll as a whole shows Harris having a similar negative viewpoint from voters as Biden does, which given the positive and undecided views makes her similarly situated as the President. Many regard the poll as “comically bad” to begin with and a thorough misrepresentation of the V.P. ‘s standing, which is considered to have kicked off the coverage that she is worse off than those in the V.P. role before her.

We are not that far off from when Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman in congress, marched into the Capital and asserted herself with incredible push back. Chisholm was vocal about the roadblocks that many politicians placed in her way preventing effective legislation and properly placing her in roles where she could be most effective given her strengths. Harris is in the thick of it and is she actually assigned to positions where she would be most effective?

At certain angles it appears as though Harris was set up to fail. She was assigned to impossible tasks, immigration as a whole and national voting reform. The idea that she alone will be able to remedy such high profile tasks, even if Biden succeeds in gaining a second term, is unlikely. The absurdity of seeing impossible assignments as a failure in her position doesn’t correctly convey that she was set up to fail.

Border policy is unnervingly a lose-lose scenario, that Harris herself was hesitant to take charge over, as it could doom future political pursuits. Her unfortunate appearance at the border was at Biden’s command as well as his administration’s guidelines on how to approach but Harris unfortunately took the hit.

Sexism plays a big part in why Harris is damned for missteps, perceived or real. Politicians expect to be ridiculed when taking on the job of high profile public servants, everything you have ever done will be on public display. Unfortunately for Harris, she is encountering the deep seated misogyny that has endured? in the United States. She’s either too vocal or unseen, either will give cause to unconscious or outright sexist commentary. There isn’t much of what she has done thus far that should constitute so much ridicule. Feminists should rally around their sister offering her the support she would need in her role given the White House and all of its political pundits that won’t.