The Democrats are trying their absolute hardest to royally shit on their chances at winning this crucial election.

When it came down to addressing one of the biggest concerns regarding her campaign agenda, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris had concerningly similar things as her predecessor to say about the ongoing invasion of Gaza.

“With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock, because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done,” Harris said in her speech at the DNC. “And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself.”

At this point, almost a year into the IDF’s invasion of Gaza, it’s hard not to question what Israel is even defending itself against anymore. As of early August, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000 according to reports by the Gaza Health Ministry.

It’s difficult to see a number as large as 40,000 or to look at something along the lines of what happened on May 26 and genuinely believe that the IDF is carpet bombing “safe” zones in the sole interest of eliminating Hamas soldiers. Every Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp that murders dozens of innocent Palestinians is followed by a signature “oopsie!” from Benjamin Netanyahu and is never thoroughly investigated. All of this is bought and paid for by the U.S. and their excessive weapons deals with Israel, with the most recent of which occurred a few weeks ago on August 13th.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the U.S. Government genuinely believes that every American citizen is joyful upon learning every time the U.S. aids billions of dollars to Israel. Despite that, many Americans believe that the U.S. government should be focusing on important issues within the country such as things like inflation, rising national debt, student debt, and homelessness, along with other issues.

Instead of bringing forth any sort of plan to accelerate progressivism, Harris promises to continue the United State’s tenure as an imperialistic oligarchy.

“As commander in chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” Harris said in the same speech.

The most insulting thing about all of this is that it shockingly parallels the GOP’s language. The Democrats and Republicans seemingly have a mutual stance on Gaza and imperialism, and this revelation is already clear without even mentioning Harris’ steel fisted stance on immigration. If these past few months haven’t convinced millions of Americans about this already, then it is unknown what will. It is really obvious that whoever wins the presidential race in 2024, whether it be Harris or Trump, the enabling of Netantyahu’s actions will continue. It all makes the contemporary Democratic agenda seem at the very least slightly similar to the pre-MAGA republican agenda.

It truly makes one question if there is any sort of progressive agenda currently at work within the Democratic Party. It seems that the promises regarding their “progressive” policies are all just a ploy to trick voters into thinking that they have the people’s best interests at the top of their priorities, just so that when they are re-elected into their positions, they can return to catering to lobbyists and corporations, the hands that feed them.

To the Democrat’s credit, they have at least touched on the topic of a ceasefire, with Harris ensuring that herself and Biden have been working “hard” to return the hostages back to Israel and to bring a permanent ceasefire to the huge pile of rubble that is known as Gaza. If Harris truly wanted the suffering of innocent Palestinians to end, then the Biden administration would have attempted to impose a weapons embargo by now instead of repeatedly turning a blind eye whenever Netanyahu sabotages ceasefire deals.

All of these points just make Donald Trump’s desperate claims regarding Harris’ supposed agenda to turn America into a Communist landscape by calling her “Comrade Kamala”, and posting AI images of Harris standing at a podium with hammer and sickle banners all the more comedic, unhinged, and pathetic.

Kamala Harris and the Democrats have an incredibly easy path to victory in this coming election. Working towards a ceasefire would easily convince many unsure voters, especially those on the left, to vote for her. The anti-war sentiment is gaining large momentum in the United States. Promising a “lethal” military is not a good look at all.

