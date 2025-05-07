Share:

“I’m fucking proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community!” declared Bain, member of K-pop group Just B, at their Los Angeles headline show on Tuesday, April 22.

This unapologetic and very public coming out moment is what K-pop has been needing in order to keep moving forward progressively and maintain its global status. The industry’s labels/management companies are notorious for being incredibly strict on their idols’ public image in order to keep up appearances. In recent years, however, the corruption within this industry has raised concerns and led more to the frowning upon this system by fans and idols alike.

People defying social norms in the places they are perceived is what paves the way for change. K-pop extends to billions of fans worldwide, so for idols, the faces of the industry, to be pushing progressive political messages by being themselves has substantial effects to inspire.

Label companies are finally getting the wake-up call to let people be themselves because human rights aren’t something they can express performatively without following through. Male idols have a history of defying gender norms by the direction of their labels, such as using makeup and feminine fashion styles inspired by queer culture, while still condemning the LGBTQ+ community and refusing to push for equality. You can’t copy queer people and then try to erase them.

South Korea has yet to legally recognize same-sex marriage, and with K-pop being one of the country’s biggest image formers, it shapes the culture. Big labels and idols need to allow themselves to embrace queerness as it is and start advocating for the human rights that the community in the country and others all over the world are denied. Doing so would push for equality, and with that further allow for K-pop as an art form to flourish. The shift towards LGBTQ+ equality would solidify K-pop as more than just one single “Korean pop” genre but as a diverse collection of global talent.

Bain isn’t alone in this movement, with other (mostly newer gen) idols also coming out as queer or displaying allyship publicly. The soloist Holland, is considered the first openly gay K-pop star, having debuted independently in 2018 due to labels refusing to work with him because of his sexuality. He has gained much traction over the years and solidified himself as an idol due to fan support, but the political environment surrounding the queer community is still very hostile.

In 2022, Holland experienced a hate crime, being physically assaulted while out in public and being called a “dirty gay” he shared via Instagram.

“The fact that my sexuality as gay is public should never expose myself to this kind of violence. Nor any other LGBT+ and all elders, women, and minorities in this world.” he included in the caption.

No one anywhere should have to hide who they are, especially with matters like sexuality because it is what we are born with. Hate crimes occur daily and the only way to bring an end to such violence is to support people being themselves.

Lara, a member of the group KATSEYE, has also officially come out as of March 23 this year on the platform Weverse. She shared that it was difficult being a “girl who likes girls” but also grateful that her fellow group members as well as most fans have met her with support and love.

Bain also shares the sentiment by stating in an interview with Davide K-pop one week after his coming out show, “More than anything, I felt so free and when I saw the way the fans looked at me with so much love and support, it really hit me that I wasn’t alone.”

Idols putting themselves out there like these three, as well as the many other unnamed, less popular queer artists who paved the way, are going to change K-pop for the better. They display courage and humanity solely by being, and that inspires so many people watching them to be the difference.

If the K-pop industry doesn’t want to believe in human rights, it will crumble under its conflict between image and intention. Fans will continue to support LGBTQ+ artists everywhere as progressive ideas are spread throughout the globe, K-pop can either join the movement or get left behind.

