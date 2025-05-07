Share:

The Trump administration’s pattern of firing government officials who work against its belief system is evident yet again. The FBI arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan for supposedly obstructing the arrest of an undocumented immigrant, she faces multiple charges and the public is now demanding justice on her behalf.

On Friday, April 25th, in a parking lot of a Milwaukee Courthouse, Dugan was arrested for allegedly misleading ICE agents, set out by the FBI, from finding and arresting Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. After previously being deported in 2013, he returned to the U.S. and was recently involved in an altercation with two roommates.

FBI agent Lindsay Schloemer planned to have ICE arrest Flores-Ruiz inside the courthouse he was testifying in on April 18th because it was supposedly safest for the officers. These ICE agents not only outnumbered him but were fully armed while he was just one man with little places to run. The cruelty of the current administration is yet again demonstrated.

Even after finding out that the agents had an arrest warrant, Dugan believed the situation was extremely unjust and helped Flores-Ruiz escape through a courthouse exit where he was later caught running on foot and taken into custody. In response, Attorney General Pam Bondi aggressively discouraged all other judges from doing the same.

“I cannot believe I think some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law, and they are not,” Bondi said. “And we’re sending a very strong message today, if you are harboring a fugitive, we don’t care who you are.”

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, expressed a similar sentiment.

“Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure in our homeland,” said McLaughlin.

These government officials’ similar statements are only opinionated regurgitations of the administration they serve and reflect an increasingly corrupt justice system. Although threatened, people are still willing to fight for the rule of law in the U.S.

The following days after Dugan’s arrest have been filled with protesters banding together to hold up signs and march for judicial change. Protesters held up signs saying “Hannah Dugan is my Hero” and “No Due Process, No Peace.”

Amongst one protest was Democratic state Rep. Ryan Clancy who reinforced the crowd with a strong statement.

“The judiciary acts as a check to unchecked executive power,” Clancy said. “And functioning democracies do not lock up judges.”

Although Dugan was released later in the same day she was taken into custody, she should have never been arrested in the first place and is now awaiting trial on May 15th for the federal charges of hiding an individual’s identity and obstructing his arrest. In 2019, a Massachusetts judge was charged with similar federal charges during Trump’s first presidential term. It’s clear that history is repeating itself, more drastically, and the justice system is abandoning due process.

