Joe Biden doesn’t particularly stand out or remind you that he exists. His administration’s whole M.O. has been based on this fact and uses it to draw as little attention as possible.

It runs on silence forced by a fear of retaliation from both ends of the political spectrum and reads peacefully compared to Donald Trump’s raucousness, even after two years.

Despite how surprisingly much his administration has been able to accomplish in the liminal space of non-attention, Biden still announced his reelection campaign with great hesitance on Apr. 25.

He has name recognition, he follows the rules, and he doesn’t do anything particularly polarizing.

Six incumbent presidential election campaigns have won out of the last ten.

He is predicted to win and should, especially given that the Republican party and its many factions will divide the vote amongst its sea of polarizing figures like Trump, Nikki Haley, and Larry Elder.

There is no logical reason why he should not have been the first to announce his 2024 campaign, but, as Senior Adviser to President Obama’s reelection campaign David Axelrod said to the Washington Post, “The only reasons not to announce would be you are not sure you wanted to announce.”

One of the reasons potentially given by Axelrod for his reluctance comes from his age.

As it stands, he is the oldest president ever to be elected, he is 80 years old as he announces his campaign, and he will be 86 by the time his potential second term ends.

These numbers have caused great debate, including 48% of Americans citing age as a major factor on why he shouldn’t run again, according to a 2023 NBC News poll.

These debates around age, including even the most childish Republican taunts of “Sleepy Joe,” reflect a real widening disparity between the lowering average age of voters and the increasing average age of politicians that isn’t going to stop looking at the slate of 2024 candidates.

Despite this reality, it is disappointing that a lot of the criticism of Biden comes down to something he can’t change about himself rather than what he can and should, like the lack of progressiveness in his political beliefs.

Things like his sponsoring of the 1994 crime bill and his running mate’s history as a prosecutor should be questioned, especially after 2020, where the bare minimum, a moderate, milquetoast political opinion shared is “police are bad.”

Yet he retains an easy out of all of the skeletons he’s left in closets in D.C.—comparison.

His greatest weapon of all is that he is a non-progressive president living in a political era where acknowledging the obvious, even just the factual, gives him a leg up of legitimacy and an undeserved progressive reputation against his fellow candidates, left, right, and center.

Meanwhile, politicians who are inspiring or interesting or have something to say at all, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Stacey Abrams, flounder in the fear of being too unelectable, resulting from being too busy facing criticism for not mincing words like their co-workers.

As long as he continues to have the ability to keep framing himself in comparison to people who are considered by the general public too far left or thrive on being bigoted and hateful, he can be a politician as long as he wants.

He can—and will—win by being the default.