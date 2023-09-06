We are months away from the Republican primaries, but last month, some of the GOP nominees held their first debate. While the race is long, it’s almost certain that former President Donald Trump doesn’t have any serious contenders for the nomination.

Long election cycles give an illusion that anything can happen in party dynamics. The Democratic nominees that debated in 2019 didn’t know about COVID-19 or the summer of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. However, no amount of time guarantees the change of a predictable ticket. Vox media considered Joe Biden’s first democratic debate weak. But the democrats ended up with a candidate that felt familiar and had ‘electability’, however you want to define that word.

And despite his multiple indictments and choosing to air a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson instead of attending the first Republican Party debate, Trump is still leading in the polls. Like it or not, that’s electability.

Even if the other Republican nominees had more air time without Trump on stage to showcase themselves, they can’t avoid Trump’s eventual nomination. An hour into the debate, moderators asked, “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?” Six of the eight candidates raised their hands to show their support.

So if most of the candidates who are running against him still support him, do any of them seriously stand a chance to become President?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was initially seen as a potential contender to Trump, hasn’t found momentum on the campaign trail. On the debate stage, none of the candidates chose to pick a fight with him. Highlighting what little of a threat they consider him to their campaigns.

Former Vice President Mike Pence walked away with the most speech time and showcased his White House experience. Perhaps his biggest campaign win of the night was getting other candidates to voice their support regarding his actions during January 6th.

Then there’s Vivek Ramaswamy, a young entrepreneur and businessman with no political experience. Ramaswamy walked away with enough media buzz that Trump was asked if he would consider him Vice President.

Even if any of the nominees had a decent debate, it’s still a fight for second place. And you can’t argue against Trump’s electability when a portion of the party falsely believes the 2020 election was stolen. We’re in for a long year with the same results.