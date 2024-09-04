Share:

In a scandal that’s recently taken over the internet, Blake Lively has been under fire for her promotion of her new film “It Ends with Us” and understandably so as the actress has put more effort into her wardrobe than educating herself or her audience about domestic violence.

“Grab your friends, wear your florals,” said Lively in an ad for the movie. This is just one of the many tone deaf comments Lively has made during the film’s media tour and it doesn’t reflect well on her. While on tour, the actress prioritized marketing her new haircare line rather than addressing her movie’s heavy topics, leaving fans of Colleen Hoover’s hit book to movie adaptation appalled.

With Lively’s priorities being on building her brand, it seems she only cares about the money to be made from the exposure granted to her from her much anticipated film. One of the worst parts of Lively’s actions is that they’ve overshadowed the film’s important message of ending the cycle of domestic abuse.

This unsavory behavior of Lively’s was highlighted during an interview when she was asked a question about how fans who’d understood the themes of the movie and wanted to speak to her may do so to which she sarcastically responded.

“Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could…” Lively joked.

Lively understood the weight of this question; for viewers to understand and relate to the movie’s major theme of abuse, they’d likely suffered through intimate partner violence, but she still chose to trivialize their experiences and that of the character she plays in the film.

The actress could learn a thing or two from Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of the film, who acquired the rights to this movie as he truly believed in its message of breaking the cycle of abuse. Baldoni’s actions have consistently shown this as he’s posted domestic violence resources on his platform and spoken with sensitivity about the topic during interviews.

As an industry veteran, Lively should know better. She’s shown she can do better on previous occasions where she’s spoken on very difficult topics with professionalism.This includes a speech she gave years ago on child pornography where she educated the public on its emotional facts and figures. Yet, even then her activism fell short as Lively wore a Balenciaga tracksuit at a sports game in February. She did this knowing that the brand was recently condemned for a campaign featuring children holding toys dressed in bondage accessories.

This is exactly why Lively’s actions can’t be swept under the rug; when you establish yourself as a person of virtue and undermine that, people have the right to question your integrity and whether they want to support you or not.

The negative effects of letting celebrities off the hook have long been documented, especially with the resurfacing of Lively’s past mean-girl antics and offensive comments. Such as her snipey remark to a reporter who congratulated Lively on her pregnancy.

“Congrats on your little bump, ” Lively responded as she repeated the reporter’s kind words as an insult. This interviewer later revealed she can’t have children. She also said that Lively’s callous remark and pretentious attitude made her want to quit her job.

Lively hurt someone and that hurt doesn’t just disappear, so the judgements against her shouldn’t either. Words and actions matter. Simply because someone has a massive platform, a likable online personality, or an enjoyable body of work, doesn’t mean their immorality should be ignored or justified. By ignoring these actions, public figures will become emboldened in their behavior.

Despite the controversy surrounding cancel culture, it does have its merits. Lively should be criticized because this isn’t a hate campaign against her. It’s bigger than that; it’s about holding her and other celebs accountable. Yes, no one can be 100% sure public figures have done the necessary internal work, but it isn’t just about them. It’s about showing that this kind of conduct won’t be tolerated so change can happen.

Until Lively changes, she shouldn’t be given the main role in a movie with serious subjects or the opportunity to direct a film with mature topics.

