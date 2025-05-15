Share:

Over the weekend, Israel’s security cabinet voted to increase military options and approve an expansion of operations in Gaza. Since the October 7, 2023, attacks began, there are plans in motion now suggesting that there are plans for a ceasefire, to defeat Hamas in Gaza, and to rescue the hostages. Israel is using their war effort to rescue hostages with their military action plan.

This plan is likely to be set in motion following President Donald Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar during his visit from May 13 to 16. Israel’s plan begins with capturing the Gaza Strip, moving the people in Gaza to the South, and returning the hostages. Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi shared his group’s goals to have a ceasefire, the group fully withdrawing from Gaza, reconstructing the Gaza Strip, and releasing the prisoners. Hamas and Israel seem to share a similar plan for a ceasefire and freeing Hamas’ hostages. Who and when will act first is yet to be determined, but if there is a peaceful resolve with similar goals distinguished, then the sooner to act is better.

Others, such as The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, believe that this is only a military tactic being used by Israel as a power move, only to gain control of Gaza first before rescuing the hostages.

“The plan was an admission by the government that it was ‘choosing territories over the hostages’ and this was ‘against the will of over 70% of the people’ in Israel,” they added, “It contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles and appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic – as part of a military strategy,” it said. “It is dangerous, driving civilians into militarized zones to collect rations, threatening lives, including those of humanitarian workers, while further entrenching forced displacement.”

Since the news has been recently announced without further action yet, it is premature to assume malice and ulterior motives for actions that haven’t occurred. The plan should be judged depending on the success outcome of the plan, not by assumptions being made.

Palestinians in North Gaza shared how they don’t feel threatened by Israel’s military plan and said that they would rather die than be moved to the South. People are urging the government to rescue the 24 hostages who are presumed alive and to come to an agreement with Hamas. Instead of viewing this as a negative action, this should be viewed positively because this would mean that the sooner the plan is in motion, the sooner the prisoners will be returning home to their families, then being held hostage to a terrorist group longer. The hostages and citizens’ lives matter more than any war objective.

Since the October 7 attack, there have been 1,200 people who were killed and 250 people who were taken hostage. Without any resolve to end this war, the number of deaths has significantly increased in Gaza, with 52,567 people that have been killed and will only increase if there isn’t a solution to this conflict. No matter the reason behind any war fought in the past or in the present, no one wins in a war if it means people are losing their lives.

