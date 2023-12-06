As a child, my family and I would take our annual trip to Disneyland. At a young age, the park filled me with pure bliss as I believed it was what it was promoted to be: magical. But with age and years away from the park, I began to grow skeptical of its legend, especially its well-kept secrets.

Many injuries have come out of Disney’s theme park, stemming from ride malfunctions, violence between park-goers, and general accidents like tripping over something. Disney is also guilty of a not-so-low death count, which is hardly heard of as the deaths are swept under the rug to maintain their “magical” image. Of the 90 reported Disneyland deaths, 13 of the deaths were suicides. For being the “happiest place on earth,” why is it that 13 individuals have taken their lives on Disney’s premises?

Last month, yet another individual took his life at a Disneyland Resort structure where two previous incidents of the same nature had also taken place within the past year. One would assume that Disney officials would have taken action by now to put a stop to the tragedies, perhaps by adding a netting in areas where there’s been a pattern of suicides, the way a net was added to the Golden Gtate Bridge for the same reason. But instead, Disney has chosen to stay quiet.

“No one dies at Disney,” a common tale told to keep Disneyland’s positive portrayal, which is pretty ironic considering the number of deaths that have taken place at the park since its opening. But Disneyland has a policy regarding fatalities within the theme park. If a guest passes away at the park, they are not pronounced dead until they are under the care of health professionals outside of the park. This strategy is seemingly an absurd way to further surpass the belief that Disneyland is not the place it is proposed to be.

This past November, Disney was hit with one of its strangest occurrences as a 26-year-old man had hopped off the boat of “It’s a Small World,” undressed himself, and began climbing on the ride’s animatronics. From videos posted online and witnesses, the male appeared to be alone and in a state of worry or confusion. The streaker continued to wander around the ride and then proceeded to take off his boxers, leaving him completely nude as he moved around the outdoor part of the ride.

A handful of Disney employees have also come out to speak on their negative experience while working at Disneyland. Cast members that wore costumes around the park, especially the full-body ones like Donald Duck, complained of the lack of water they received on California’s hottest days. It’s not uncommon for cast members that played mascot-roles to face a heat-stroke as they are expected to work and perform no matter the circumstances. This could be prevented if Disney officials were to prioritize their employee’s safety by giving them more water breaks and adding cooling into the suits.

Despite Disney’s fatal injuries, there have been rumored occurrences that continue to raise suspicion surrounding one of California’s greatest attractions. Theories and rumors are expected to be made about Disneyland as it remains one of the most famous theme parks in the nation. Granted the rumors are fake, but it additionally increases the fear of families as they do not wish for anything bad to happen to their children.

One rumor that has specifically driven families away from Disneyland Resort is that a child-kidnapping ring is present within the Disney tunnels, which cast members and employees use to quickly get from one place to another without any complications. The most recent claim was made by a TikToker who told the story of a young girl that was taken away from her family and into Disney’s underground tunnels, this past October.

Disneyland remains one of the nation’s most honorable attractions, where people get to escape reality and spend the day with Disney’s historical characters, from Mickey Mouse to the latest Disney princess. But as with any theme park, Disneyland possesses many flaws that continue to take away from the park’s “magic”.