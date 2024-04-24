Share:

Another day, another Hollywood celebrity who fumbled their whole career over something easily avoidable. Enter Jonathan Majors, the up-and-coming star who really caught steam within the last year or two with his appearance in the ridiculously popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors found himself caught up in a domestic violence scandal that only recently concluded with him avoiding jail time. Unfortunately for everyone, internet sensationalism has once again come to the rescue and attempted to change the narrative on a situation the internet doesn’t even fully understand.

This situation began in March of 2023 when Majors was arrested following a fight with his now ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Jabbari’s team claimed that after seeing a text that seemed to be from another woman, Jabbari grabbed Majors’s phone to which he responded by twisting her arm and hitting her face to try and get it back. This happened in the backseat of a town car the two were sharing, and as caught on security cameras around where the car stopped, Majors eventually got out of the car and began running away from Jabbari.

This would lead to a he-said-she-said where Majors’ team released texts that were meant to help defend his case, but in turn, almost made it seem worse than it might have been. During all of this, the internet was set ablaze, the same conversations about guilty until proven innocent with a dash of race discussions took Twitter by storm. It’s hard to get any real indication of where people stand on a topic when ultimately everything being slung around is just noise in a crowded room.

This ordeal comes only two years after Johnny Depp’s infamous trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard over a situation almost identical to that of Majors. It appears that when actors with such a stature like Majors or the formerly embattled Depp take center stage in the public zeitgeist, it’s almost like the internet makes it their personal mission to get involved and pick sides. It takes parasocial relationships to a weird and incredibly embarrassing level for everyone involved. Newsflash, these celebrities aren’t going to fly out and thank you for supporting them, you are merely a pawn they can use to flip the narrative in their favor.

This cycle makes it nearly impossible for any future victim to come out about their experiences with domestic violence given how fast people will turn on that person. In a now-deleted Reddit post in r/Marvel, the user presented the question “What evidence is there against Jonathan Majors at the of this post?” to try and get a good response from users. The replies underneath are filled with the exact kind of conversation that men like Majors and more specifically his team, probably thrive on. Mixed messaging that works behind the scenes to get people who don’t have a clue about what actually happened to feel fired up about a situation that doesn’t involve them. It worked for Johnny Depp in 2022 and this exact same tactic has brought that same ilk to the defense of Majors.

In an incredibly shitty turn of events, shortly after the verdict was released in December of 2023, Majors was invited on to do an interview with ABC, which is owned by Disney, who cut ties with Majors following the verdict. This move is nothing short of a publicity stunt by Disney to gauge public opinion on the actor following an actual conviction. No matter what the jury decided, this move to put this man back on a platform is incredibly harmful and reductive for any and all victims, especially so soon after it all wrapped up.

It’s hard to tell the internet to stop doing anything, but if there was ever a thing to get them to stop, it was defending men who deserve nothing more than what they brought upon themselves.

