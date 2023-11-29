In the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, more and more people are demanding celebrities/influencers to speak out on the issue. Many are even going as far as attempting to cancel influencers who stay silent. Celebrities/influencers each have their own beliefs and opinions, but they shouldn’t be obligated to voice them.

Frankly, some influencers are simply not educated enough on politics to have a stance. If influencers are pressured to speak out on topics they don’t know enough about, there’s potential to seriously misinform their wide audiences. One example is Justin Bieber posting an Instagram story with the caption “Praying for Israel” but the image was actually of Gaza. Jamie Lee Curtis also posted a photo that she believed displayed Israeli children but was actually Palestinian.

Throughout Instagram and TikTok, I see floods of hateful comments under young influencers’ pages demanding them to choose a side, even when they know nothing about the conflict. If influencers are only choosing a side because they’re being pressured to, wouldn’t it be considered performative? We should want influencers to speak up on issues that they are knowledgeable and passionate about, not just because they’re afraid of the backlash.

Recently, Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 for showing support for Palestine. Spyglass Media group was wrong in its decision, but it is an example of the consequences celebrities face when they do speak up. On both sides, they will face judgment. People who support the Palestinian cause are seen as supporting Hamas, while people supporting Israel are seen as supporting genocide.

It’s amazing when influencers use their large platforms to spread awareness on global issues, but those who keep their opinions to themselves shouldn’t be attacked and canceled. Berating a celebrity won’t help end the violence, it just contributes to the hostilities. At the end of the day, celebrities are human beings. They’re entitled to use their platforms and voice their opinions but they’re also entitled to stay silent.

Celebrities have the incredible power to sway the minds of their followers and that can be very beneficial towards social issues. However, they aren’t experts and can lack the knowledge needed to approach certain topics. With the internet full of misinformation, the public shouldn’t rely on influencers as being reliable sources. We should look to our politicians and community leaders for better solutions. It’s not the responsibility of a beauty influencer or “mukbang” creator to educate us on social issues.