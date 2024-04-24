Share:

The Presidential elections are approaching for a close race in November 2024. The general election rematch that essentially no one asked for is inevitable between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. These uninspiring choices and the elites’ failure to convince the electorate why a particular candidate will be a better president clearly indicate the current political climate. The elites, especially on the Democrat side, are telling voters to get over themselves, and those are the two choices. Really? Is that the best that political leaders can do? It’s condescending and reeks of entitlement.

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Hilary Clinton about the presidential race and how young voters feel reserved on voting between Biden and Trump.

“Get over yourself. Those are the two choices,” said Clinton. “I don’t even understand why this is a hard choice.”

She continued that one person is old and cares about people, Biden, and the other old person is charged with criminal activity, Trump. She basically said that Trump is evil and you have no other choice if you, the voter, are a good person. This kind of moral preening and cynical gamesmanship might have worked in the past on the first go-around between these two grandpas, but I dare say it’s no longer the case.

Like myself, the overall Democratic party base, especially among liberals, is angry at Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza, which has been described as a genocide by multiple observers, including the United Nations (U.N). Arab voters have stated they will not vote for Biden this election due to what has been preserved as a carte blanche for Israel to do whatever it wants in Gaza with no redlines despite the fact that over 34,000 people have been killed. Not just Arabs and Muslims but young voters who see the war in Gaza as profoundly immoral and a fundamental contradiction to the core of fighting for the powerless, which are Palestinians.

In Early March, over 100,000 people in Michigan voted “Uncommitted” in the Democratic primary as a protest vote against Biden’s support for Israel. Given how close Michigan is to being a purple state with 15 electoral votes, the people in Michigan, with a large Muslim population, proved their demands for a ceasefire and an end to this war were serious. The media’s response was simply, “Trump will be worse,” as if that is convincing for the Arab Americans who might have lost dozens of family members due to Israeli air strikes and have the president enabling it. Those voters don’t see a difference between Biden and Trump.

The independent voter has emerged over the last decade with the dissolution of the two-party system. These voters are not tied to party loyalty or a consistent ideology. They would seem to vote for someone who appeals to their own interests, not in the interest of Liberal handwringers who finger-wave people to get them to vote for their candidate. The economy is still in voters’ minds, especially independent voters, and they believe that Trump is more trusted with the economy than Biden. Despite the pandemic affecting many voters’ health and jobs, people felt their economic outcomes were better with Trump.

“The economy continued to grow on his watch until the pandemic hit in 2020, and after that, his stimulus checks kept it buoyant for a while,” said Nicole Narea from Vox.

Even after the January 6 riots, even after Trump’s criminal trial, and even after how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, the voters are willing to vote for him again. I might find that crazy, but that is irrelevant; they are entitled to vote for whoever they want, and no MSNBC pundits will convince them to vote for Biden if they don’t see Biden as the better choice for their independent interests. You have to earn their votes by being out there and explaining to people why Biden’s politics is better than Trump’s. It’s called campaigning, and it’s hard work, but it’s what these politicians signed up for.

That’s the thing here: United States representatives seem very eager not to be committed to their campaign promises; they seem to cater to K Street and the donor base, giving them millions of dollars in campaign contributions, and the rest of the voter base is just taken for granted at all times. Candidates seem to pay little attention to the student who wants to have debt relief, a worker wanting to have higher wages to pay the bills or the poor person who only wants healthcare for their mental and physical health.

It creates a mentality of entitlement and conceit in whoever runs for office. The political environment and the mainstream media’s framing give the inverted impression that the voters failed the politicians, not vice versa. The voters are to blame for not showing up or demonstrating their moral compass, not the politicians’ failure to explain theirs.

It was Biden who decided to run again after suggesting he would only be a one-term president. It was Biden, along with the Democratic National Committee, who shut down all primary debates against him despite voters wanting him to debate. It was Biden who constantly demised the people’s concerns about his mental health and cognitive abilities despite federal officials sharing those concerns too, and the elite Democrats are telling voters to get over it?

Trump was a bad president, but remember, Biden is allowing Israel to continue this war despite his own constituents wanting a ceasefire. It’s Biden who is in charge of the country and doing things like shutting down union strikes, building more fracking permits, and building Trump’s wall. What’s the difference again?

This story has been updated.

