ICE is now detaining and deporting foreign students and children despite them being legally permitted to live in the U.S. These unlawful deportations are evidence that the U.S. federal government is growing increasingly similar to an authoritarian regime that disregards rule by law.

Growing similarities between the two organizations have caused sources to compare ICE to the Gestapo, the most well-known example of a secret police. Just like what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is doing now, the Gestapo initially started arresting people without warrants and gradually found more ways to abduct and deport individuals outside of the law. Not only did these arrests evidently exceed an original rule by the law system, but the spurring Nazi regime during WWII had enabled it. These days, the Trump administration is also similarly pushing for a certain group to be suppressed, immigrants regardless of their residency status.

In March, when student activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested without a warrant and taken by ICE, a sense of shock was felt throughout America. A country, known for promoting its supposed “freedom” principles, is now arresting student protesters for exercising their right to protest in a peaceful and nonviolent manner. Despite being a First Amendment right, it’s evident that freedom of speech is no longer tolerated by the federal government unless it’s in the institution’s favor.

If that’s not alarming enough, Khalil is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. Despite this, ICE, an institution occupied with enforcing immigration laws, arrested him and detained him. ICE was created in 2003 in reaction to recent terrorist attacks at the time, so why are they now enabled to arrest someone with legal residency status?

“The government has charged Mahmoud with rarely-used provision laws targeting the deportation of even lawful permanent residents like Mahmoud – but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has no proof or viability that these charges bear any viability against Mahmoud,” stated Khalil’s defense attorney, Marc Van Der Hout.

In another recent case, ICE deported three children, all of whom are U.S. residents and only ten years old. ICE claims the mother wanted her children to be deported with her and even signed contracts for it. Even if this is true, her children would otherwise be without their mother and the government still went through with deporting three citizens, all under ten years old. Although ICE has grossly never been ashamed to break apart families, children who are U.S. -born are residents of the country and thus legally allowed to remain here. With all of this in consideration, it is unconstitutional for the Trump administration to encourage and permit ICE to deport a group of targeted individuals like these children.

The U.S. government is actively straying away from maintaining a “rule by law” system with agencies like ICE practicing moral and legally questionable enforcement. The concept of due process has been dismissed and one’s citizenship status seems to matter less and less to government officials who are making life-altering decisions for people. This should not be normalized, yet when people speak up they risk losing their job, financial security, and now their ability to remain in a country that falsely advertises a consensus of freedom.

