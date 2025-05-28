Share:

Abel Tesfaye, known by his stage name, The Weeknd, is giving acting another try. This time, he’s starring in a movie, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” along with co-star Jenna Ortega. After his acting debut in HBO’s “The Idol” starring Lily Rose Depp and directed by Sam Levison, most people thought his acting was terrible in the series, but not intolerable.

Tesfaye is starring as himself, The Weeknd, in this psychological thriller directed by Trey Edwards Shults. In the 1 hour and 45 minute movie, The Weeknd is on tour, struggling with his mental health and insomnia. He meets a fan, Anima, played by Jenna Ortega, and they instantly become obsessed with each other. Although Ortega is a brand-new A-list actress, it seems she has been taking just any role that has crossed her path.

Watching Tesfaye try to act as himself as The Weeknd but an alternate version is painful and intolerable, his acting was terrible and mediocre. We do not get to hear him speak much outside of singing, he is soft spoken so in a scene where is he has to yell in anger “shut the fuck up” it just seems like he’s slighty raising his voice. Very underwhelming delivery for what was supposed to be a very intense moment. That scene would be the most viral clip of the movie that people are making fun of online, saying he was yelling in lowercase letters.

The movie is really just like an extended music video for his album called “Hurry Up Tomorrow”. It also feels like we are just being forced to watch Tesfaye live out his acting dreams, just because he can and has the means to fund it himself. The most scary part of the movie is his acting. He definitely invested in this film but skipped investing in some acting classes. The movie lacks anything substance or meaning, other than it is meaningful to Tesfaye to live out his ego trip in a movie.

The minority of people who did enjoy the movie are having to defend it tooth and nail by saying that there are interesting visuals and, of course, The Weeknd’s performances. It did live up to the title of being in the thriller genre with very suspenseful moments that could be refreshing to see a musical and thriller crossover.

Long dragged out scenes of them trying really hard to find and understand the “deeper” meaning behind really simple songs and their lyrics. In this case, there were no deeper meanings to be found because the lyrics were straightforward and surface level for everyone to interpret. Very simple lyrics that anyone could interpret without having to go into such deep discussion.

Consensus is that Tesfaye just made this for his ego… and maybe his diehard fans, too. He has a solid career as a singer, having four Grammys under his belt, but let’s just say he won’t be seeing an Oscar anytime soon.

Although Ortega might win an Oscar for having to endure the extreme awkwardness of the scene of The Weeknd playing a demo of a new song from his phone and acting like she enjoyed listening to it.

