As the war in Ukraine approaches its 666th day, the conflict in Sudan enters its 4th month, and the world debates the merits of a ceasefire after a month of Israeli retaliation after the November 7th Hamas attack, many living through the simultaneous worldwide crises (and those living through less-reported horrors in the world beyond), beg the world to keep watching. On the heels of a global pandemic, compassion fatigue is a real risk for many who try to follow the news, especially global news. So, how do we continue to care when wars seem innumerable and endless? In the digital age of endless news, our most valuable currency is our time and attention. When hope is scant, our attention can generate it.

For some, the conversation epitomizes privilege. How do people warm in the safety of their homes maintain interest in the suffering of others? But, the reality remains that, in the present day it seems that all news is bad news. We are living through a building climate crisis, we are lonelier than ever, more selfish than ever, in 2023 there have been more mass shootings than days in the United States.

And the problem isn’t new. As far back as 2018, we’ve been discussing compassion fatigue as a result of the 24-hour news cycle and a product of the widening of our worlds. Simply put: there’s a price to be paid for being informed, and generally that price is a sense of abject despair.

Friends and family have all expressed genuine grief over the conflict in Gaza. They’re at a loss at how to help beyond attending protests, sending aid. But as news floods in that aid can no longer make it to Gaza, and the US vetoes a ceasefire, it becomes increasingly difficult to stay engaged in even one conflict, much less 3.

Unfortunately, the answer is trite and it’s been exhaustively discussed in countless thinkpieces. Go slow, take breaks, and focus on the impact that you are able to make from wherever you are. In each of these conflicts the answer is different. Though Israel is still blocking aid to Gaza, people in the US can continue to put pressure on politicians by writing, phoning, and calling their offices. Continued demonstrations, and boycotts are likely to be effective as well.

In Ukraine, aid can still make it to many living there. Donations are still effective in this case. Additionally, buying from Ukrainian businesses still selling on websites like Etsy will put money directly into their pockets. Similarly, as warnings of “another genocide” come out of the Sudan, donations are vital. Ultimately though, attention is the most important way we can help. Bearing witness, even in spite of pain and discomfort is our most valuable tool from half a world away.

In her book, Gravity and Grace, French philosopher Simone Weil wrote that “the capacity to give one’s attention to a sufferer is a very rare and difficult thing; it is almost a miracle; it is a miracle. Nearly all those who think they have this capacity do not possess it.” By her measure, the only antidote to pain and suffering is to witness it. Even if all you can do is to grieve along with the sufferer.