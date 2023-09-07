Back in 2007, before the rise of streaming services, when the only way to watch “The Office” was to catch it the night it aired and sit through commercials or worse– purchase your own copy, Hollywood went through its last drawn-out dispute with its own workforce.

Of course, this refers to the previous Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which itself lasted a record-breaking three months. Starting in Nov. 2007 and ending in early Feb. 2008, this marked the longest strike in the history of the industry at this point. all the projects affected and the money lost, you’d think the studios would have learned their lesson from this debacle.

Flash forward to 2023, and things haven’t changed much since, especially considering we are now starting the fifth month of the 2023 WGA strike and nearly two months into the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild) strike with seemingly no end in sight.

Now, it’s only fair to disclose that the reasons for the 2007 and 2023 strikes are not exactly the same. The primary issue in both cases, however, is the same and that is greed.

In 2007, the main issue at the center was the fact that DVD and video-on-demand (VOD) sales were getting higher and higher, but the writers of those films and series weren’t seeing any of that money. The boom of this new technology was so unprecedented, that it wasn’t covered in writers’ contracts.

The advancement of technology since the last strike is also significant. As technology gets better, most work becomes easier. This is especially the case in the film and television industries. While the technological disruption to the writers last time was the boom in DVD and VOD sales, the industry has changed a lot since then. Terms like “streaming services” and “generative AI” weren’t exactly commonplace, much less in association with film and television.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA both share similar concerns in their demands to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which largely revolve around fair compensation, fair residuals and compensation for streaming service programs, protection against use of AI, and improvements in health care. Some more specific demands for writers include a larger staff in writers’ rooms, especially for the purpose of offering valuable experience to new writers and shorter exclusivity deals, which could give writers opportunities to work on multiple projects.

“Smaller studios that are not part of the AMPTP, including Lionsgate, A24 and Neon, are eligible, as are independently financed films.” This statement comes from The Hollywood Reporter. So, if these smaller studios are capable of making reasonable concessions, what is taking the AMPTP and the studios they represent so long? In short, they have more insurance to drag it out as long as possible.

“The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,”one unnamed studio executive said in regard to the current strike at Deadline. There really isn’t anything else that needs to be said after this. Anyone with this amount of callousness towards the people responsible for creating the “products” (art) that make them their money is surely fine with letting this go on as long as possible with no regard to anyone but themselves.

Streaming services have changed the way television is produced forever. The production schedules were much different and it was common for many shows to be still finishing up filming the current season as it was airing. Nowadays, especially for streaming shows, seasons are filmed and completed well in advance before release. Because of this, the studios making these shows are going to have plenty of content for the next couple of months, and the consumers won’t really start to feel the effects of the strike as quickly as they did in 2007.

“Remember, they’re competitors, they’re always thinking about how to best each other. The strikes don’t change that.” This comes from another unnamed source at Deadline. The studios aren’t as worried about dealing with this strike as they are about how it will affect their futures and especially where they’ll stand against each other. The best the unions can hope for at this point is that their unity can overpower the studios’ competitive and greedy natures.

The studios will come out fine in all this. They’re the ones who can afford to hold out for months because they’re all set. The only people who stand to suffer real consequences are the ones striking. This strike will go on until it either becomes too inconvenient for the studios not to relent and agree to the terms, or until they’ve managed to bleed out the writers and actors fighting for change.