For the past year or so, there has been a lot of discourse regarding the price of video games. Especially given that some recent releases like “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” have been very shaky to say the least and the price jump just seemed to come out of nowhere.

With the releases of Sony’s Playstation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the industry-set standard for AAA games is now at an all-time high of $69.99.

The jump in price may not seem like a very big deal as it’s only a $10 increase from the previous consoles’ average cost, but to those in the gaming community, it seems like a huge slap to the face after many of the recent releases.

Before 2020, video games cost no more than $60 unless someone bought a special edition of the game like a deluxe version, which usually came with additional content that normally was purchased after buying said game.

Many gamers tend to wait for these new releases to go on sale and will wait until the holidays or a spring/summer sale on their platform of choice. The wait to purchase these games can even go further as some consumers will wait for a year or longer just for the right price.

For those who are willing to pay full price and buy their games at launch, within the past 6 years give or take, these gamers could possibly end up paying for what feels like an unfinished product.

The game “Cyberpunk 2077” was supposed to be the biggest game of 2020 after building up years of hype online but was met with so many upset players who demanded refunds due to the game being an unplayable disaster at launch.

Sony even pulled the game from their online store and had to take down one of their corporate sites due to the mass amount of refund demands.

Funnily enough, Cyberpunk made a comeback after the release of their anime series “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” on Netflix bringing players back to the game. The development team also continuously improved the game by fixing the launch issues as well as adding new content.

Many games have had similar issues upon release, not on the scale of Cyberpunk but still concerning for consumers. Games like “Fallout 76,” “Pokemon Scarlet/Violet,” “Mortal Kombat 1,” “No Man’s Sky” and more have felt unfinished upon release.

It’s nice to see games continuously receive updates and fresh content, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of the game being terrible at launch.

Fans’ long-awaited games should be complete and ready to play upon their official release date. If for whatever reason the game is incomplete, the release should be pushed back.

The ongoing cycle of checking to see if a game is “now good” is excruciatingly frustrating as it makes no sense to keep checking in on a game to see if it’s ready to be played when the development team could’ve just set a later release date, not making players feel like they wasted money buying a game then and there.

On top of unfinished products, many gamers are sick of companies releasing games that are barely any different from the previous installment of a series.

Games like “Call of Duty,” “EA Sports FC,” (formally known as FIFA) “NBA 2K,” etc. are all cases where the games feel more like updates than a whole new edition to the series.

Sports games are especially guilty of this, with any significant changes seemingly limited to the rosters and uniforms.

Fans of the “NBA 2K” series for example joke about the graphics updates year after year saying the graphics don’t really get updated and 2K just adds more sweat to the players’ faces.

With the new generation of Playstation and Xbox consoles driving up the price of games, this leaves many concerns for gamers as $70 for a game is a commitment for most.

Some of the biggest questions include: are more major releases going to be borderline unplayable at launch? Are certain games just going to feel like a copy and paste from the previous installments?

Either way, I think it’s safe to say that $70 for video games at this point in time, is more unreasonable than anything and consumers should see more amazing games released before companies jump the gun on price raising.

