Governor Gavin Newsom has recently signed in a new law raising the minimum wage for healthcare workers to be bumped to $25 an hour that will come into effect in 2026. Our healthcare workers need better pay, and it shouldn’t be a 2 year waiting game.

This new bill will come into effect following a minimum wage hike for fast food workers to $20 an hour, as brought to light in an article by the Office of the Governor on Sep 28, 2023. It seems to be quite shocking that this pay raise comes prior to the pay raise for healthcare workers, the people who keep us alive, literally.

Granted, fast food is the lifeblood of many people in the lower echelon monetarily, so it makes sense to try and bring more individuals to work for the companies that provide this. It’s just contributing to our obesity level in our society. Funny thing is, healthcare workers are the one to assist these individuals with an overeating or unhealthy eating issue, so why not bring their pay rate up so as terrible as it is, they can assist through this eating crisis.

It seems that Governor Newsom is more concerned with fueling the public’s need for overeating than the healthcare workers who care for them. Not only are these healthcare workers on the frontlines of the battle against Covid, but they aren’t getting paid enough to do so.

The fact of the matter here is life depends on the care of oneself and the healthcare workers providing these services. So why isn’t the hourly wage for those who do provide these services raised sooner than 2 years from now? According to an article by CalMatters, there is a 33% vacancy rate as of July of this year in southern California alone, and although Newsom is willing to make the effort to raise the minimum wage of these healthcare workers to bring more into the field and make it worth their while, he chose raising fast food workers wages in a matter of months as priority. As if healthcare wasn’t a literal life or death situation.

There are so few nurses and healthcare workers, burnout is basically an absolute for the majority of these people. To top it off, they aren’t getting paid enough to stave off the burnout, leaving many non-healthcare workers struggling to find the care they need.

Audra Williams, an ICU nurse of almost 8 years, stated “My mental health suffered more than I had ever experienced,” according to the interview she gave CNBC. In the article, excessive workload, failed leadership, and PTSD from the burnout caused Williams to leave her career that she loved to become an advocate for the workers instead, bringing yet another nurse to vacate her passion.

As society has seen in recent years, mental health causes more pain than other issues one goes through. Not only does it hurt, it causes distance between the people you love, and an all around feel of malice. So, many healthcare workers have suffered from this and therefore have left the job they thought they would love to pursue other things. As a whole, the cost of living has gone up, which causes many mental health issues for anyone, not just healthcare workers. What fixes that? Money. Higher wages lead to being able to afford more things, living and comfortability included. Make more money, live a happier life, enjoy the work you do. This would definitely assist in the burnout and mental health struggles that our healthcare workers deal with every day of their lives.

So why does Newsom believe fast food workers deserve more money than our overworked, underappreciated healthcare staff? Only he could tell you. He is doing what he thinks is the best thing, but why wait? New strains of COVID have come forward with full force, and society is hurting because of the lack of workers available to help those suffering from it. These healthcare workers strive to keep the health of millions as good as possible. Let’s raise that minimum wage so more individuals will feel appreciated in the work they do and love.