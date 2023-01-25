New research shows that gas stoves are to blame for 1 in 5 childhood asthma cases in California, and some progressive policymakers are encouraging bans and regulations. Many who investigate this issue argue about whether or not electric stoves are as effective as gas stoves, whether food will taste the same, or whether things heat up as quickly.

But what about cost? Will a ban on gas stoves negatively affect those in lower economic classes?

“Utility costs are different in every state, but on average, a gas stove is 10–30 percent cheaper to operate than an electric stove. While the operation is cheaper, gas stoves use more energy. Gas stoves are less expensive to operate and use than electric stoves,” according to BlvdHome.

Utility prices are already through the roof, as the cost of living continues to increase with the recession we’re in the midst of. Will a ban on gas stoves put even more pressure on those already struggling to make ends meet?

The major health risk associated with gas stoves is the production of nitrogen dioxide, which are above levels that would be legal outdoors. Inside the home, however, there are no regulations. There have been studies linked to these fumes and the development of childhood asthma.

Ventilation has been found to decrease the risk of asthma development, but not eliminate it. Some solutions to this problem would be to sell gas stoves with hoods that reduce the circulation of fumes, or to provide a sensor that notifies consumers when the fumes are being produced and at what levels.

Gas stoves, however, are the cheaper option to maintain and purchase, making it more likely for those in lower economic classes to obtain. While it does have the potential to cause asthma, it’s still a necessity for people of all social classes to have access to a stove. A ban on gas stoves has the potential to negatively impact those that can’t afford to upgrade to electric.

If a ban on gas stoves were implemented, it would have to slowly phase out the production and sale of gas stoves in favor of electric appliances, rather than sweeping removal that would impact communities that have no other option.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission should take measures to prevent these levels of gas from being produced by stoves in the future, and strive towards taking steps to switch to electric in the new production of stoves. Their job is to make sure that consumers are safe, and evidence has shown that gas stoves are not.