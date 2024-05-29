Share:

Harrison Butker is quite possibly the nation’s biggest idiot.

No sane human being would stand in front of a room of college educated people and deliver a speech like that. Any sort of platformed human with a brain would be able to predict the national shitstorm that they’d face when beginning their commencement speech speaking of “bad leaders who don’t stay in their lane.”

It’s been all over the news. All of his mentions about how women should be exclusively focused on becoming “homemakers”, his condemnation of things such as abortion and euthanasia, and his reference to LGBTQ pride month as a “deadly sin”, are just at the top of the list of all of the unhinged things that he stated during the commencement speech.

Of course, the common counter argument is that Butker’s speech was intended for a traditional Catholic audience, who share similar stances with Butker. The problem with that stance however, is that Butker’s “opinions” aren’t the end all be all of the religion of Catholicism. Many of his “opinions” blatantly align with certain politics more than they do with religion. Any Alt-Right enthusiast would get on their knees and howl upon hearing those comments.

Despite the mass backlash, Butker doubled down on his comments during the “Courage Under Fire” gala last Friday. Butker went on to play the victim card, ranting about how “polarizing” his Catholic faith is.

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” Butker said. “The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all.”

While the insanity enrages the country, Butker’s most famous teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Ried all had something to say.

In short, they all said the same thing. They said that while they don’t particularly align with Butker’s opinions, they all think that he is a good guy, and that they still respect his opinion.

“I judge him by the character that he shows every single day, that’s someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family and wants to make a good impact in society,” Mahomes said. “We’re not always going to agree, there are certain things that he said that I don’t necessarily agree with but I understand the person that he is and he’s trying to do whatever he can to lead people in the right direction.”

“He has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room, and you have a lot of opinions that I don’t like.” Reid said.

These comments seem very passive and light, because they don’t have the balls to openly condemn their teammate for spewing his subtly hateful rhetoric. It should be noted that the NFL, and the sport of American Football in general, carries a huge group mentality.

If one guy says something totally insane, the rest of his teammates will stand by him, because it’s drilled into the player’s heads from a young age that the team is a brotherhood, rather than just being peers and acquaintances. Not a lot of those guys in the locker room think outside of the box. The support is almost understandable since these players obviously don’t want to ruin the locker room chemistry and comradery. For things like this however, when their teammate is literally suggesting that the existence of people who are associated with the LGBTQ community is a “deadly sin”, they need to do a better job of condemning those sorts of bigoted beliefs.

This goes further when the NFL’s history of protecting bigoted and violent happenings, and on the other side of the spectrum, their history of punishing players with more progressive stances.

Everyone and their mother knows about how crazy the NFL went with punishing Colin Kaepernick for simply exercising the First Amendment and taking a knee during the national anthem. Many DON’T know about the NFL’s leniency when it came to the ruthless and relentless bullying of former Miami Dolphins Offensive Lineman Jonathan Martin by the hands of Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey.

During his rookie season, Martin was subjected to bigoted and unjust harassment by Incognito and Pouncey. They would often call him epithets such as “pussy”, “cunt”, and “f**got”. Martin also received texts from Incognito, where he stated things such as one instance when Incognito stated: “We are going to run a train on your sister. She loves me. I’m going to fuck her without a condom and cum in her cunt.”

Martin had stated that he wasn’t the only one subjected to the harassment from the duo and claimed that they had also harassed an unnamed Japanese assistant, who was subjected to racial bullying.

What did the NFL do about this? Absolutely nothing. Neither Pouncey nor Incognito ever faced any sort of serious punishment.

This is one of many examples of how far the NFL goes to protect hateful degenerates, which continues to breed toxic masculinity within the league, and within the game of American Football itself. So even though Harrison Butker’s controversy may not be as extreme as the Incognito-Pouncey bullying scandal, it certainly stands as proof that toxic masculinity is still a driving force within the league and that no matter how insane something a player does or says, the NFL will find ways to hide it and do jack-shit about it, and continue to allow it to persist.

A woman’s entire existence isn’t dependent on whether or not she is a “homemaker”, you jackass.

