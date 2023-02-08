Kamala Harris is the first female vice president, second in command behind President Joe Biden. So what has she done since becoming the vice president? Has she been an effective VP? If Biden chooses to step down, are there legitimate concerns about her running in 2024? These are important questions to ask for the future of the Democratic Party.

Harris was absent during the President’s trip to northern California as he was observing areas that were affected by the floods. Is the White House intentionally avoiding her appearing in public? Are her chances of being Biden’s successor in jeopardy? As 2024 approaches, there are already reports of Biden running for a second term. Harris is Biden’s vice president and her performance has been concerning ever since she took office in 2021 with unfair expectations and also legitimately bad missteps that put her chances of higher office in parallel.

According to the polling site Fivethirtyeight.com, the VP’s approval rating is 37 percent. In contrast, Biden’s approval rating is 42 percent. Biden’s approval numbers have been consistently higher than Harris’s. Her approval numbers have also been lower than other vice presidents of the last 30 years, including Biden’s two terms as vice president. Her highest numbers are with Democrats, voters under 30, and African American voters at 70 percent. Harris is split among female voters and 31 percent among independent voters, crucial demographics to win over.

Sexism and racism do play a part in the coverage around Harris but another portion is how you get people to trust you and make them believe in your vision and your role as V.P. For this disconnect, it’s essential to look at her time as a candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

Harris’s campaign for president had multiple mishaps, flip-flops, and infighting that have become lingering political fodder. One example of her inability to have a vision is her launch ad which started with words like “Truth, Decency, Democracy, and Freedom.”

“These are not just words, they’re the values we as Americans cherish and they’re all on the line now,” Kamala said.

But what is truth? What is decency? What is democracy? Those phrases are simple platitudes that avoid the hard questions, like how people are going to pay their bills, or what it means to have justice in America? These are specific questions that require a specific challenge to power and trying to stake a claim. She can’t just say phrases in an ad without pushing more policy goals. People need to respond to things like decency and democracy with issues that are the concerns of Americans.

Another issue that was difficult for Harris to navigate was her views on crime and policing. Her record as California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney was brought up many times during the campaign and she never had a solid explanation for her record.

Academic scholar Dr. Kendra Hamilton suggests that criticism of Harris has spilled over with black activists who were questioning her positions on criminal justice and other matters relating to the black community.

“This is gonna sound immodest but I’m obviously a top-tier candidate, and so I did expect that I would be on the stage and take hits tonight because they are a lot of people who are trying to make the stage for the next debate,” Harris said when prompted to respond to former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who questioned her criminal justice record on a CNN Democratic debate in July 2019.

Harris then said that Gabbard was being self-preserving because Gabbard was below one percent in the polls. So is the substance of her criticism invalid? That condescension toward a substantive criticism of your record should not be hand-waved away because young people actually deserve those answers.

She tried to maneuver from progressive to moderate time and again. From Medicare for all to the Green New Deal, she was inconsistent and her failure caused her to drop out in December 2019. That vacillating political style can turn off millions of voters who are not ideological and have no interest in either Republican or Democrat ideologies. Before them is someone who does not know what they want but only cares about doing what it takes to have power.

Harris handles questions from the media. Her answers are very inefficient, tone-deaf, and ill-advised when addressing the public’s concerns. In the summer of 2022, the landmark decision of Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Kamala Harris had an interview with Robert Costa for CBS news. Costa asked if Democrats had failed over the past 50 years to codify Roe into law.

She briefly hesitated but responded that the Democratic believed that certain issues were settled. But was it settled? Republicans were not interested in having an abortion as settled law. They succeeded in finding a way to overturn the supreme court decision by adding more conservative judges to the bench and all of a sudden, it was overturned. What did the Democrats do? Be complicit and do nothing!

Her response to Costa is endemic to the Democratic leadership’s inability to pass abortion rights by disregarding the Republican efforts to overturn Roe and now they refuse to take responsibility for those inactions. She is the first female vice president and, with her influence, she could have channeled righteous anger toward motivation and mobilization. She could have called for a general strike, the boycott of companies that are anti-abortion, and done anything to match this moral outrage.

“This is a generational fight,” said New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez who took to the streets the day after Roe was overturned.

Kamala Harris can and should have time to improve her poll numbers and her standing with the American people. She is making inroads by engaging with African American men who’ve been slowly stepping away from the Democratic party. She visited Monterey Park last week to pay respects to the families who lost their loved ones during the mass shooting. She is also hosting a summit in the White House to discuss replacing lead pipes, which can affect the brain as well as the kidneys causing serious damage.

Biden is 80 years old, he is the most senior American president to run for office and his successor is a topic of discussion. Harris is the second in command and what are her chances in facing off against Republicans like Donald Trump or Ron Desantis? The answer should worry Democratic voters.

According to a Harris/Havard poll, in a Hypothetical matchup between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Trump beats Harris by 6 points. In that same poll, Ron Desantis beats Harris by 5 points. Does Harris have what it takes to go after Trump and talk about those issues while also taking in millions of dollars of money by billionaires?

Her time as VP has not made her image any better to the public which should worry Democratic strategists and organizers. These bad poll numbers, tone-deaf responses, and her unclear direction will be a detriment to Democrats for 2024 or even 2028. Hopefully, Harris has it all prepared in due time, but for now, she does not seem ready for the challenge.