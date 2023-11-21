I love to thrift to find unique pieces for a great deal. Usually, my local Savers is the way to go. Perusing the aisles, I was a little taken aback by the prices. But what I saw hanging on the rack stopped me dead in my tracks. Savers were selling a pair of children’s overalls for $54.99. Not only were they outrageously priced, and a children size 6, but they were zip-tied to the rack so that no one could even look at them without getting an employee.

As I took a longer look around, I realized that all of the endcaps of the store were like that, full of items Savers deemed “zip-tieable” and priced through the roof. A women’s skirt for $100, a men’s jacket for $82, and of course those $55 overalls for a six-year-old.

Walking away I began to think, these stores are getting these items donated, completely for free, and then turn around and charge an arm and a leg for them, is that ethical?

A big debate in the fashion world is focused on “resellers,” or people who buy clothing cheap from places like thrift stores and sell it at a higher price point for a profit, which many think is what causes thrift stores to up their prices.

Many argue that resellers are ruining thrift stores and taking all the good pieces away and ruining what thrift stores are supposed to be about at its core, cheap clothing for people who need it.

Of course, there are people out there who ruin everything good, by reselling a Goodwill shirt for $50, but a few people coming and buying from thrift stores are ruining the structure of it at all.

Despite there being no lack of clothing in the United States, sites like Shien that promote fast fashion by pumping out 6,000 new items make it impossible to keep up.

Goodwill alone receives, “billions of pounds of donations a year” according to an interview with Brittany Dickinson, manager of sustainability for Goodwill Industries International.

With this abundance of clothing, especially with the increasingly high price points from thrift stores, where does the excess that does not sell go? Straight to the landfills.

Anyway we can keep the lifecycle of an item of clothing going, and being out of landfills is a win.

While some think the “good clothes” are all being taken by resellers, leaving the stores to raise prices, the real villain here is corporations like Savers and Goodwill. These for-profit companies take in free donations and then hike up the price however much they want so even those that truly need to shop at Goodwill for essentials cannot afford it anymore.

Because of the prices at places like Savers, people who come there to get a warm winter coat cannot even afford it anymore, because they’ve decided an old, used coat is worth $30.

For people simply trying to get by, and to the eye of a customer, this is a ridiculous price to charge. Resellers are not taking away all of the winter coats, and essential items from these people, it’s big money-hungry corporations.

Despite all of this extra cash they seem to bring in from their overpriced items, these companies still cannot find a way to fairly pay and treat their employees.

In a viral TikTok, a woman who ran a boys and girls home explained how Goodwill hires mainly employees with physical or mental disabilities.

“One person was prone to having accidents,” the woman says, “Instead of letting the person go home, Goodwill would give them ‘a choice’, mind you these adults have special needs, so they could stay and continue to work for under a dollar an hour, and give them used underwear to wear instead.”

While I’m sure this doesn’t happen at every Goodwill, the bottom line is big corporations that are making millions of dollars a year need to treat their employees fairly and keep things affordable for those who need it.

So next time you are upset about raised prices at a thrift store, remember who really is causing the change.