Oscar-winning actress and bone broth aficionado Gwyneth Paltrow spent a week in court to get to the bottom of what really happened on the Bandana Ski Slopes one fateful February morning. The trial was live streamed all over social media to ensure that fans of the actress didn’t miss a moment of the court room drama.

The trial began on March 21 with Paltrow rocking a classic pair of Jeffrey Dahmer glasses, which are a staple in any courtroom. Terry Sanderson originally sued Paltrow for 3.1 million dollars in 2019, claiming that Paltrow slammed into him on the slopes causing him to break four ribs and sustain brain damage, permanently altering his lifestyle and personality. The suit was later reduced to $300,000, which could easily be found at the bottom of Paltrow’s purse. Over the week-long trial, many important topics were brought to light, such as Paltrow’s height, the specifics of Paltrow’s friendship with Taylor Swift, and how the biggest inconvenience to Paltrow after the crash was that she lost half a day of skiing.

Gwyneth Paltrow was found to be not at fault in a ski slope hit-and-run accident that took place in February 2016. This trial and its media presence proved that people are unfortunately much more interested to hear about an A listers bougie ski trip that occurred 7 years ago than any real life problems that the world is facing now.

After only a few hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously sided with Paltrow stating that Mr.Sanderson was 100% at fault for the crash. Paltrow will be awarded a symbolic $1 that she requested in a countersuit against Sanderson as well as legal fees.

This trial has no doubt been a hot topic in the media, with news outlets ranking all of Paltrow’s court outfits and shoveling out an endless supply of memes. Celebrity trials are always a lure for media attention; just look at the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. This case, however, felt a bit more light-hearted. Whether it was Paltrow’s outfits or the mere mention of Taylor Swift that had people glued to Twitter to follow the case, it shows that the lives of the rich and famous just can’t be ignored by us common folk.

Throughout the trial, you could see how visibly bored Paltrow was to have to take time away from steeping her bone broth to participate. She would even admit to Sanderson’s attorney, who was very clearly trying to hold back her inner fangirl, that all she really lost from the crash was a half day of skiing. Had this trial been about two random and poor people, no one would have batted an eye or cared.

Pop culture moments like this make for great distractions from real-life issues like the school shooting in Nashville that happened just days before the jury sided with Paltrow. While I agree that celebrity spectacles like this can be fun and entertaining, it only gives these people more airtime to promote their business or movies they don’t need making them richer. We are at a time in the world where we can’t afford to devote any energy to what the Kardashians are naming their kids or what Gwyneth Paltrow is wearing to court. There are too many real-world problems that require our attention and the attention of these celebrities whose money and voice could make a difference if they really wanted to.