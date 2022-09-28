Capitalism prioritizes growth in capital. By definition, it cares about nothing else. So how are we going to go green in an economy that is beholden to accelerating its exploitation of resources? The answer lies partly in more businesses prioritizing environmental sustainability while also remaining profitable. This may sound optimistic, but if we are to thrive in the future this kind of business needs to become more common.

Patagonia is a company that specializes in outdoor recreational clothing. The company’s founder, Yvan Chouinard, is demonstrating a way that businesses can become more sustainable. The company, valued at 3 billion dollars, is doing two things, according to a letter from Chouinard. First, it is donating its non-voting stock to a non-profit environmental organization called Holdfast Collective. Second, Patagonia is putting its voting stock into a persistent purpose trust—where the beneficiary of the trust is the environment.

A persistent purpose trust is a pool of money that is constantly replenished and is managed systematically to fulfill a purpose, according to the Purpose Foundation. Patagonia’s voting stock will now be managed by a board of trustees who will attempt to use that capital to benefit the environment, combat climate change, and preserve wilderness. The board of trustees will follow a trust agreement which outlines how the trust will be managed. A trust enforcer will ensure that the trustees are acting in accordance with the trust agreement.

Although the route Patagonia has gone might not turn out to be a viable path for other businesses, it is a necessary next step in ensuring that the company remains humane and sustainable, demonstrating that there are multiple paths businesses can take outside of public ownership.

Chouinard is a rock climber and started off selling climbing gear that he hand forged in his mother’s backyard in Berkeley, California. It wasn’t until later in life that he started selling clothing. He never saw himself as a businessman. He considers himself a “dirtbag” and has attempted to sustain his commitment to nature.

Fast fashion is the single use bag of the clothing industry. Clothing is a notoriously wasteful industry, particularly fast fashion which encourages a constant cycle of cheap clothing in the name of current trends. In 2018 the EPA estimated that 11.3 million tons of textiles ended up in landfills. That is 7.7% of all solid waste in US landfills. In 2016 clothing and shoes contributed to 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to a report done by Quantis, a sustainability consultancy. Water consumption, working conditions and microplastics are additional challenges for the industry.

Patagonia makes its clothing from 91% recycled polyesters, donated 1% of its profits to causes in environmental sustainability, uses organic cotton and hemp and does what it can to promote slow fashion. This results in higher prices on Patagonia items, however, they give you a lifetime warranty and repairs. If you buy a fleece from Patagonia for $150, they will repair your fleece until the jacket is unusable and replace your jacket entirely.

Patagonia also attempts to use humane supply chains. However, a 2015 audit found that even Patagonia could not avoid exploitative labor, according to the Atlantic. They found multiple instances of human trafficking and forced labor. It shows a sad reality where something as simple as buying clothes means contributing to evil practices. The global economy has little transparency, and even if a company is careful it is hard to be competitive and not contribute to human suffering.

It is important that companies try to do better. Patagonia is an example of a B certified corporation. A B corp is a for-profit corporation which does not have the same legal obligations to its shareholders to increase profit margins, according to B Lab. Instead, B corps are beholden to stakeholders, which could include anyone from an employee at the company, the people that procure the raw materials, to the people most affected by the pollution the company creates. B corps, and the confusingly similar benefit corporations, are examples of how businesses can prioritize goals other than profit.

Patagonia was profitable and it can remain profitable in the persistent purpose trust. This is because little is actually changing in terms of how the company will operate, since the company was already a B corporation and committed to environmentalism. The persistent purpose trust is just a way to create an official structure that codifies the company’s commitments. Chouinard is still an important part of the company but he won’t always be. This transition is Chouinard’s succession plan, so that the company’s mission is not corrupted in his absence.

Patagonia is not perfect, but more companies should act like Patagonia if we are to have sustainability. This does not mean that other businesses have to donate their profit to a charity or put their stock into a trust, but they can find ways to free themselves from shareholders and enslavement to capital growth.

Ben & Jerry’s and Natura are other successful examples of B corporations, of the 1,257 that exist worldwide, according to Corporate Knights, a publication that focuses on clean capitalism.

Capitalism is the major economic system we are exposed to in the modern global economy. Unfortunately, many equate capitalism with market systems that have private ownership. However, there is another aspect of capitalism that is ignored in this conflation. Capital is not just money but money that is invested strategically so as to produce more money. It is this constant growth which distinguishes capitalism from markets with private ownership. Private ownership in a global economy can be beneficial, but if all of these businesses are only concerned with capital it becomes destructive. It is like focusing on GDP as the only factor in the success of a country, while ignoring the physical and mental health of its citizens. We need to understand other measures of success when looking at a market economy.

To do this will take imagination and bravery. If nobody can imagine alternatives to publicly owned companies that are beholden to shareholders, then businesses will not break the mold in fear that there are no viable alternatives. Patagonia is demonstrating that there are alternatives. Hopefully, other companies will be inspired to follow Patagonia’s path or find their own path to becoming ethical businesses.