Mental health is less of a taboo topic within our generation, as American teenagers are more likely to feel “persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness” according to the CDC. Mental health awareness has increased, as the world becomes more and more desolate. From a pandemic, to inflation, to environmental devastation, the world feels like it’s falling apart more than ever before. The overconsumption of information doesn’t help, as it shines light on everything happening around us.

Other generations didn’t have constant updates of the happenings of the world right in their pockets, so it didn’t feel so dire. We have constant news updates of wars in other countries, of homelessness, of abuse, of environmental disaster – and then we are forced to go about our day.

Millennials will be the first generation that didn’t exceed their parents in terms of financial success, as the economy is reaching late stage capitalism, resulting in inflation that makes it nearly impossible to exist on an average salary. Inflation has become worse than ever, as basic needs such as eggs feel as though they’ve become luxury goods. Gas prices have reached all time highs, making driving inaccessible for many.

Job insecurity is at an all time high, as low-paying jobs require a bachelor’s degree. Nearly any office position, from secretary to data entry clerk, requires that an individual be college educated. To become college educated one must pay thousands of dollars, often going greatly into debt to do so, and then work minimum wage.

Homelessness is at an all time high, as Los Angeles County has declared homelessness a state of emergency. The constant threat of homelessness hangs over the heads of many low-income students, causing stress, anxiety and hopelessness.

With the constant state of the world looking bleak, it’s no wonder that teenagers interact with this information, and they themselves feel hopeless.

Many people in our generation also feel the weight of trying to heal generational trauma, and break unhealthy cycles. Sitting with the depths of everything that’s happened not only to oneself, but one’s entire family, and addressing all the pain that comes with that is incredibly heavy. With the state of the world feeling so harsh, our generation has begun to try to start to create change within themselves, which begins with mental health awareness.

Because mental health is more widely accepted, it’s more likely that teenagers would be more likely to admit to such feelings of sadness, which may be another factor in why our generation appears to feel more hopeless– more people admit to their emotions.

Our generation is increasingly sadder as they actually feel their emotions. Hopelessness is prevalent because our awareness of global happenings is prevalent. We hold the weight of the world on our shoulders, and value mental health as it’s a way to feel in control of everything that’s out of our control.