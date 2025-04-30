Share:

The spread of misinformation regarding Trump’s rumored declaration of Martial Law on April 20 has caused unnecessary terror among Americans and could drive people away from educating themselves, further expanding the division between the right and the left.

Throughout the month of April, various social media users on platforms such as TikTok posted videos saying President Donald Trump would be declaring Martial Law on April 20.

Even though it’s irresponsible to spread misinformation online about what is happening with our already questionable and unhinged government, fooling people through the media will only increase the already vicious divide between the right and left.

In my opinion, the state of our country is largely to be blamed on a lack of knowledge relating to policies and our country’s history. There has been a significant amount of discourse on social media surrounding the presidential election that indicates a lack of understanding of politics from both parties.

The week after the election Google searches such as “Can I change my vote” and “What are tariffs” surged in popularity. This goes to show how little people truly researched what it was they voted for.

While many people actively choose not to engage in informing themselves about the happenings of our country, most people participate in at least some form of social media. When a topic such as Trump declaring Martial Law gains popularity, it’s bound to attract attention even from those who aren’t major news consumers.

The fact that this topic caught fire so quickly amongst social media users and then turned out to be false could potentially discourage people from attempting to educate themselves. Seeing something alarming and having it be a “boy who cried wolf” situation validates people in their feelings to not want to stay read up on basic news.

People getting their news from untrustworthy, unsupported platforms like X, TikTok, or Reddit is extremely dangerous for our country because so much of it is algorithm-based propaganda. Left-wing people see left-wing news and takes, and right-wing people see right-wing news and takes. This serves the social media companies profiting off of people using their app but it does nothing for American citizens. When people are only seeing what they want to see it is going to drive the left and right parties increasingly farther apart. No hate is fostered like the hate of someone stuck behind a screen.

Fear-mongering is not educating and it is not preparing people. All it’s doing is driving people crazy and creating more feelings of terror, rage, and hatred which is going to get Americans nowhere.

