Child exploitation takes on a new face now as more parent-managed social media accounts continue to put a price tag on their children’s privacy.

Family vlogging accounts have become more popular than ever in the last half a decade, but it brings up ethical questions around monetizing the life of a child too young to consent to their digital footprint. Since the beginning of YouTube, family vlogging channels have been a cornerstone of the internet, for better or for worse, but have only gained mass popularity since the creation of the social media app TikTok. With so much of the focus of these accounts being on children, some of the content can be questionable.

TikTok user Zoe Laverne received backlash in 2021 for selling “exclusive photos” of her newborn daughter for $15. This incident left many online users questioning the ethics of monetizing a child’s childhood as well as the dangers of strangers being able to pay for access to children. According to a study by the internet security firm AVG in 2010, 92% of American children have some form of internet presence before the age of two.

One of the most popular and highest-paid YouTubers currently is a twelve-year-old boy named Ryan Kaji. Kaji’s YouTube show “Ryan’s World” is a highly popular toy unboxing channel that now has 35.9 million subscribers. Kaji began his show in 2015 and makes a video almost every single day, meaning he has already been working for two-thirds of his life.

Users thirteen and under are prohibited from having a YouTube account; however, the guidelines don’t prevent children from being featured in their parents’ vlogging channels, which allow channels like the 8 Passengers and The Ace Family to continue to receive brand deals and sponsorship while exploiting their children. YouTube has yet to address these loopholes and continues to allow children to be the main focus of these accounts and be monetized off of them.

Social media opens up an entirely new stream of revenue for parents who are looking to make “easy” money, putting children at an increased risk of abuse. Sadly, we’ve already seen examples of family vloggers who turned out to be abusers.

In 2019, Machelle Hobson, a 47-year-old adoptive mother of seven, was charged with beating, sexually assaulting, starving, and pepper spraying five of her adopted children. Hobson ran a YouTube channel called “Fantastic Adventures” that followed her adopted children. The children reported that she would abuse them whenever they forgot lines or refused to participate in her videos. Hobson reportedly made $300,000 from the channel in 2018.

As recently as August 30, 2023, family vlogger Ruby Franke was charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse after her 12-year-old son escaped in search of food and water. Franke ran a Mormon family vlogging channel that revolved around her, her six children, and occasionally her husband. Franke was known for posting her intense disciplinary style of parenting online, such as the time she refused to feed her six-year-old daughter as punishment for forgetting to make her lunch.

Regardless of these being more extreme examples of how destructive family channels can be, they still require these children to give up a part of themselves and their childhood, as well as their privacy.

While child exploitation in the entertainment industry is nothing new, the lack of regulations around child labor on social media apps very much is. On August 18, 2023, the first law requiring child influencers to get a portion of their earnings was passed in Illinois.

“[Children] deserve to be shielded from parents who would attempt to take advantage of their child’s talents and use them for their own financial gain,” said Alex Gough, a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker as reported by Fortune. Beginning July 1, 2024, parents will be required to put a certain percentage aside in a blocked trust for the child to use when they turn 18 years old.

While this is a wonderful step in the right direction, we need action to be taken in every state as well as by platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Strict child labor laws need to be passed across the country, limiting the number of hours a child can work in a day.