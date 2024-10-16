Share:

The Dodgers just won the most important series of their entire season. Playoffs might be continuing, but after consecutive seasons of playoff disappointments, the National League Divisional Series had become a physical and psychological wall for the team and their fans. Why bother talking about Ohtani and the World Series if the Dodgers couldn’t even make it past the NLDS?

Victory against the Padres was vital. A loss would show that nothing had changed, that the Dodgers were still irrelevant past October. So the Dodgers gambled hard on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

And won.

Everyone who follows baseball knows that the Los Angeles Dodgers had the most dramatic off-season in the modern era. The whole world wanted to know where Shohei Ohtani would end up, and no one expected just how historic his contract would end up being.

Besides Ohtani, eyes were on Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A break-out star from Nippon Professional Baseball, Yamamoto single-handedly carried the Orix Buffaloes to Pacific League relevancy in 2023. He drew further international attention by being a part of Japan’s national team in the World Baseball Classic, which won the whole tournament. After declaring he would head to North America following NPB’s Japan series, he was being courted by every team in the MLB. Yamamoto, too, would end up on the Dodgers.

The dual-victories of Ohtani and Yamamoto prompted immediate Dodgers discussion and speculation in every sports page in the country—the Courier included. Some at the Courier were already declaring the 2024 Dodgers would be the single greatest squad in franchise history. Others still felt burned by LA’s total failure to play October Baseball. Even as the wins accumulated and Ohtani shattered previous ceilings on home runs and stolen bases, none of it would matter if LA choked in the NLDS again.

Both Ohtani and Yamamoto had high-pressure spotlights on them in game one. And if one jumped to hasty conclusions after that first game, they’d feel validated in some by-now standard narratives. Ohtani, whose home run had started the Dodgers’ offensive momentum, was worth every penny; Yamamoto, who was tipping his pitches, was over-hyped and unprepared for the big leagues in MLB.

Anti-Yamamoto sentiment started early in the season, naturally and predictably. Fans of other teams who had been setting their hopes on him immediately became haters as soon as he committed to the Dodgers. As the season started and injuries slowed Yamamoto’s adaptation to MLB play, even some Dodgers fans became doubters.

Even if the Dodgers had won game one, many of the fears about Yamamoto seemed validated. The case against him pointed to the three runs he gave up in the first inning, and that he only pitched three innings before the Dodgers reached into their bullpen. First innings have been a consistent weakness for Yamamoto, and these red flags raised concerns that the Dodgers were still about to choke in the first-round, with Yamamoto carrying responsibility.

Four games later, Yamamoto started again in what was so far—and might continue to be—the single most important Dodgers game of 2024. If there was any doubt as to Yamamoto’s fitness for the MLB, the effort the Dodgers spent in acquiring him, or if he could handle the pressure of the postseason Padres, those doubts were silenced after he pitched a perfect first inning.

Starting Yamamoto in game one of the NLDS was a huge statement.

Starting him in game five was a bigger one.

Meanwhile in that same game, Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 in plate appearances, never making it on base once.

That’s no shade on Shohei. The man deserves every cent LA is paying him, and the Dodgers are finally giving the world a chance to see why he will be remembered as the greatest baseball player of all time. The fact remains, Ohtani had no impact in the most important Dodgers game of 2024. Yamamoto did.

So did the rest of the Dodgers bullpen. LA’s pitching excellence started in game three of the series—a game the Dodgers lost after a disastrous second inning. But even if the Dodgers were unable to outscore the bar set by the Padres, the Padres would never score in the series again.

24 scoreless innings from the Dodgers’ pitchers. Yamamoto accounts for five of those. That’s the real lesson from this NLDS. No single name, however big or expensive, is the answer to the Dodgers’ postseason woes. Los Angeles needed to show the full depth and breadth of a rotation that could handle even the explosive power of the Padres.

Yamamoto is a vital part of that rotation. Starting in both the first and last games of this all-important series, he could even be considered the foundation of LA’s pitching strategies.

No one Dodger is more important than any other. But Yamamoto has proven conclusively that he is absolutely a Dodger.

The Dodgers needed hard proof that they could win in October. In a league where lesser teams have squandered the potential of other NPB stars—including Ohtani himself, who never got to see the postseason while the Angels wasted his talent—Yamamoto’s very first MLB season has already given him a franchise-defining playoff game.

