2023’s Oscars were full of celebrations and awards that were long overdue to several individuals who broke records. It seems to be from this historic night that Hollywood and the Academy are starting to give a lot of recognition to actors that went unnoticed for too many years by the film industry. Despite this, there are a handful of POC that were overlooked by the Academy this year, having been robbed of nominations and wins due to potential racial bias.

An award that did not feel deserved was Jamie Lee Curtis’ win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Curtis won the Academy Award for her performance in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” alongside her costars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh. However, when seeing the list of nominees in this category, they were robbed of this win.

Curtis gives a fine enough performance throughout the whole film. It seemed that she did her job, but she wasn’t doing anything mind-blowing when you see her co-stars’ performances. Notably, Stephanie Hsu, who plays the main antagonist, was nominated in the same category as Curtis. It is worth mentioning that Hsu and Curtis were both first time nominees for their respective roles in the film.

An article written by Dexerto highlights people exclaiming that Hsu was the central conflict of the film and she had given her all to the role of Joy. Hsu’s character perfectly complements Yeoh’s portrayal of a Chinese immigrant mother, especially in the scenes they share as Evelyn (Yeoh) fails to understand her own daughter’s (Hsu) needs and personality.

Curtis’ acting was the bare minimum for the film, and there was nothing moving from her performance that exclaimed “Oscar-winning!” If the Academy believed that was her best performance out of her entire career, then I’m confused as to why she didn’t win any Oscar for her role in 2003’s “Freaky Friday.”

This award should have gone instead to Angela Bassett for her heartbreaking performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She gave a powerful performance after the loss of her fellow costar Chadwick Boseman that tragically passed away in 2020. As a result of this, Bassett displays the emotions of grief and sorrow in every scene she appeared in. People found it as a half surprise that Bassett became the first MCU character to receive an Oscar nod.

Although many argue that Curtis was long overdue for an Oscar since this was her first Oscar nod, Bassett has not received an Oscar nomination since her first in 1994. She has yet to win an Academy Award, and this is now the second time she has lost an award that should have been rightfully hers.

If Curtis were to have won a legacy Oscar award, it should have been for another role considering that her fellow nominees this year were more deserving of receiving the award.

A deserved win was for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, which Ke Huy Quan was awarded for his brilliant performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Despite the success Quan had as a child actor in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and 1985’s “The Goonies,” he was not offered many opportunities in acting roles for two decades before he joined the cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In an prior interview, Quan recalls that even after filming what he would win an award for, he had lost his health insurance because filming was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant he did not have a secure job at the time. He had thought that meant the end of his acting career once again.

After all these hardships he has encountered, Quan became the first Vietnamese-born actor this past ceremony to have won an Oscar for an acting performance.

“My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” Quan said in his speech. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This, this is the American dream!”

Another award rightfully deserved was “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. The Netflix film is a retelling of the classic story of Pinocchio told differently, accompanied by a beautifully unique form of stop-motion animation.

“Animation is not a genre and animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We are all ready for it. Please help us keep animation in the conversation,” del Toro said in his speech.

Del Toro makes the important declaration that animation should be taken as seriously as live action films. Animated films should not be treated as less solely if their targeted audience is primarily children. The award-winning Pinocchio film demonstrates that even a story made for children can tackle deep topics such as the ongoing war in the film’s story and appreciating the life you are given.

In a post-Oscars interview, del Toro additionally speaks as a Mexican filmmaker that countless Latinos are unrecognized by Hollywood. There is not enough representation of Latino filmmakers and actors in the film industry.

“Every time you stand to do a job as a Latin or minority, you’re not alone. And the first duty of representation is to do it really well. There’s a lot of subtle racism. There is a glass ceiling, and you have to keep pushing all the time,” del Toro said.

An example of Latino talent not being recognized by the Academy and Hollywood is Diego Calva being snubbed from an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in “Babylon.”

It was odd for many to have seen that the entire list of nominations for Best Lead Actors had consisted of all White men. Although Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell are well deserved for having been nominated in this category, it proves the point of Calva’s role in “Babylon.”

For those that are not familiar with “Babylon,” Calva’s character is a servant for Hollywood actors and filmmakers from the 1920s era of the film industry. He is denied an acting role and has to climb up the film industry ladder on his own. He goes far as to hiding his Mexican heritage and claiming instead he is from Spain to achieve that high Hollywood status.

The film does certainly highlight that Latinos are denied on-screen representation in many Hollywood films. It is certainly a shame that Calva’s portrayal of a Mexican worker attaining high status in Hollywood was not recognized by the Academy. “Babylon” represents the lengths many in Hollywood will go to in order to obtain the “perfect shot,” no matter the sacrifices that are made. Due to the film calling out the abuse and racism that goes on behind the scenes of Hollywood, the Academy was sure to not give the film many nods with limiting it to Best Original Score, Production Design and Costume Design. Calva being shut out of an Oscar nod truly illustrates how difficult it is for POC, especially Latino actors, to be recognized by the Academy despite films led by diverse casts winning awards.

Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Lead Actress, which was, beyond doubt, a long-deserved win for her 38-year-long acting career.

Yeoh perfectly captured the struggles a working immigrant mother goes through in her everyday life while blindly losing her connections with her husband (Quan) and her daughter (Hsu). Not to mention, Yeoh became the first POC actress in nearly 20 years to have won an Award for Best Lead Actress since Halle Berry in 2002.

What’s worth mentioning, though, is that among the nominees in this category, many found it strange that Andrea Riseborough had received a nomination for her role in “To Leslie.” It was a surprise to many because there was no excitement for Riseborough’s performance leading up to her Oscar nod. It was a relief that Riseborough did not come close to winning in this category which would have sparked even more controversy.

Other lead actresses that did receive a great deal of praise for their performances were Viola Davis in “The Woman King” and Danielle Deadwyler in “Till.” Davis and Deadwyler had campaigned heavily to receive an Oscar nod. Riseborough’s nod instead came from praise on social media from well-known actors such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Edward Norton.

This disparage can certainly be seen as racial bias, seeing as how Davis and Deadwyler, both Black actresses, were snubbed for their performances in their respective films, an observation NBC News also wrote about in their article earlier this year. Their snubs come in a long line of black filmmakers, notably Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” and Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” going unnoticed by the Academy and other award shows.

With historic Oscar wins from Quan and Yeoh, actors like Stephanie Hsu and Diego Calva, having had their career breakthroughs this past year, many remained unrewarded and unacknowledged by the Academy. The Academy is certainly expected to put an end to their racial bias and give the spotlight to POC filmmakers, actors, and actresses that have yet to be recognized by them in the awards shows to come.