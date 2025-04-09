Share:

There has never been a more pathetic manlet in history than Elon Reeve Musk, and everyone should be happy to see him fail.

It is mind-blowing that, at some point less than a decade ago, this neanderthal was decently respected to some extent by a sizable majority of the general public. By the grace of God and the voters of America’s dairyland, the man has suffered an embarrassing week after pouring millions of dollars into Brad Schimel’s race for a seat in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, just for Schimel to lose to Democrat-backed Susan Crawford by a decently wide margin. The election results prove people’s waning tolerance of Musk’s idiocy, and I cannot look forward to the day that he’s run out of the country for good.

Musk’s attempted interference during Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race mobilized voters in all the wrong ways. Rather than encouraging voters to cast their ballots in favor of Schimel, many people saw through Musk’s attempted bribery after he handed out a 1 million dollar check to two voters, which gave Wisconsinites a reason to vote for Schimel. Musk’s attempt at interfering with the election has enlightened Wisconsin’s voter base, helping them realize how much of a dumb, stupid, unlikeable loser Elon is.

Thinking about Musk’s intense, painful lust for likeability, just for him to be either laughed at or loathed no matter what he tries, is hilarious. When Musk’s fascist tendencies became more and more apparent to the average person during the COVID pandemic, millions of people became disillusioned with the rhetoric that Elon Musk was a humanitarian with a genuine interest in saving the world. The possibility of Musk being the “real-life Tony Stark” died the day that he purchased Twitter to promote “free speech”. It’s pretty obvious that Musk’s newfound idea of “free speech” is equal to pure hatred and racism, given that I cannot scroll for more than 2 minutes on X (Formerly known as Twitter) without seeing awful bouts of racism, eugenics, and misogyny.

Along with the majority of American liberals, centrists, and leftists that have grown to hate Elon Musk within the last 4 or so years, the general disdain for Musk has also seemed to rub off on tentative conservatives to an extent, as a national poll conducted by Marquette University Law School found that 60% of Americans surveyed disapprove of Musk. I mean, Jesus, when you have trogyledites like Steve Bannon calling you out for what you are, then you HAVE to know that you’ve fucked up to some extent.

After looking at the polling numbers for Musk and the relentless hatred for him on nearly any corner of the internet, I suspect that the small majority of Americans who “approve” of Elon himself and his influence on the American government are simply in denial of the fact that their orange deity is having a governmental love affair with a stupid South African immigrant cringelord, with their only intention being to enrich themselves, rather than to expose genuine corruption within the government.

One of the main keys to driving Elon Musk out of our lives is to make fun of him as much as possible, to the point where the majority of Americans, left and right, recognize how much of a dork he is. The good people of the United States of America need to continue their relentless web crusade of Elon Musk hate so he feels so insecure that he decides to finally stop attempting the spread of his nauseating influence onto the U.S. government.

The South African bridge troll thrives off of being “likeable” in a sense, or at least, he thrives off of his little fantasy that he’s some sort of beloved “savior”, which is why he continues to influence American politics. Since he has absolutely no idea what he’s doing, he’ll continue to prove himself as a liability to the GOP and their supporters. Once he’s completely dumped by the right, he’ll have no community to spread his disgusting influence onto besides techno-populist losers and techbros who idolize assholes like Curtis Yarvin.

If there is anything to learn from Wisconsin, it’s to do whatever the opposite of what Elon wants you to do. Musk genuinely cares a great deal about what people think of him, so if you want him to disappear as much as I do, continue to relentlessly bully him until he self-destructs and unintentionally continues to sabotage the GOP’s chances at winning elections or spreading their fascist influence any further.

