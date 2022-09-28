On the weekend of Sept. 17, G2, a popular esports group, placed second at the summer European League of Legends championship. What would seem like an amazing victory for the participating players would soon be overshadowed by a post from G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez. In the video Rodriguez is seen celebrating with recently banned content creator Andrew Tate.

The post sparked fury across social media, with several Twitter users noting that the notorious misogynist Tate’s presence alienated female players from the industry. Some also noted that this seemed like a double standard as G2 had just recently announced their first all-female League of Legends team.

While many voiced their concerns, some like Christian Rivera, a streamer for Cloud9, stood behind the choice and said in a retweet of the video that esports has “been this bad for a while.” Should that be ok?

This tweet, and several replies to it, highlight a much larger problem in the gaming community as a whole. Instead of uplifting female voices and addressing the issues affecting them, members of the gaming community downplay the problems saying it’s not that big of a deal when it should be, this should never be accepted as a “standard”.

There were similar reactions when the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in July 2021 after a prolonged history of sexual misconduct, harassment, and “frat boy culture.” A Washington Post article detailed female employees’ experiences at the company, like that of Cher Scarlett. She describes therapy sessions in an empty conference room between her and other female employees.

‘“A lot of women at Blizzard, we talked about this stuff happening. We would have therapy sessions with each other about it,’” Scarlett said. Describing her experience further, Scarlett mentioned both the low-paying wages of her job and how she had been sexually assaulted at company events on two occasions. These revelations would lead employees to orchestrate a walkout until demands were met by CEO Bobby Kotick.

In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kotick had not reported several harassment cases to the board, reigniting the conversation of this disturbing industry standard. And while users and employees reacted by once again going on strike and demanding Kotick’s resignation, internet communities continued to mock the situation.

As a “Call of Duty” player myself it was incredibly disheartening and disgusting to hear that this level of harassment had taken place and been allowed to go on for so long. It’s even harder to hear that this didn’t just stop at the top. Developers like Treyarch’s Dan Bunting, also turned out to be part of the problem. Some are fine with leaving this in the past, but I hope that it’s a lesson to be learned to help move forward.

Such an awful standard being met with constant pushback is a terrible look for gaming, especially for an average gamer like myself. In a report by PickFu, they found that one in three women is subjected to toxicity in online chats. And 49% of all aggression is based on factors such as ethnicity and gender identity. It’s terrible that genuine people like myself, unfortunately, have to get piled in with all these other terrible people simply because of the games I choose to play.

It is impossible to change everybody but the seeds of change are there. The shared scorn for Activision and G2 have led to some amazing reforms for women in gaming. By January, Activision had fired or disciplined more than three dozen employees for their misconduct and continues to implement new changes, including doubling the number of women on its board of directors. The official Treyarch Twitter account released a statement written by their female developers, committing themselves to a positive work environment at the studio. Of the three major studios behind “Call of Duty,” Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are the only ones to release an official statement. Immediately following Rodriguez’s posts, G2 put him on administrative leave for 8 weeks with suspended pay. This decision led to his resignation on Sept. 23.

You can never eliminate a vocal majority who are insistent on being terrible people. But you can inform others and work to create a space that is welcoming to everyone. So even though gaming has “been like this forever” it has shown that it isn’t incapable of changing as it should.