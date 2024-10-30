Share:

In a time when democracy faces unprecedented threats, the decision by the billionaire owners of the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post to suppress their own editorial boards’ endorsements of Kamala Harris is alarming. This move, framed as a gesture toward journalistic objectivity, reveals a deeper, more troubling erosion of press freedom and accountability. As student journalists, we believe that this silence, enforced by the publications’ billionaire owners, is a far more significant political statement than any endorsement could ever be.

This editorial decision takes on urgent importance as Donald Trump, a figure openly hostile to democratic norms and justice, vies for power. Trump has said he will lead “the largest deportation effort in American history;” he has threatened to turn the U.S. military against the American people; he has cheered on the genocide in Gaza.

Trump’s alignment with far-right extremism, white supremacy, and authoritarian agendas should compel media institutions to confront the danger he represents. Instead, we see a disheartening abdication of responsibility—a capitulation that suggests that the pursuit of profit and personal interests has been prioritized over democracy and accountability.

While this editorial board holds complex and varied views about Kamala Harris’s record—her role in the Gaza genocide is utterly indefensible—these are issues for the press to challenge through debate, criticism, and the free flow of information. By suppressing endorsements, the Times and the Post fail not only to scrutinize Harris but also to sound the alarm against Trump’s own genocidal fervor and anti-democratic behaviors. Their silence creates a vacuum where critical, informed debate should thrive.

This interference by newspaper owners in editorial processes is a distressing reflection of the influence of neoliberalism on American democracy. The involvement of billionaire owners like Patrick Soon-Shiong and Jeff Bezos reveals an ugly truth about our media institutions: all too often, they fail the independent watchdogs we need and are instead complicit in a trend toward authoritarianism and concentrated economic power.

The Times and the Post have both reported meticulously on the threats Donald Trump poses to our democracy. When owners interfere with a publication’s editorial integrity—canceling editorials critical of Trump and thwarting honest endorsements—they betray the very reporters who work to expose these dangers.

As young journalists, many of us aspire to work for legacy institutions like the Times and the Post. Yet, we do not aspire to become mere instruments of billionaire empires.

At this pivotal juncture, withholding endorsements carries significant political weight. The stakes are too high for passivity, and the interference by quasi-oligarchs like Bezos and Soon-Shiong is an affront to the core values of journalism and democracy.

The Los Angeles Times and Washington Post must be held accountable, not only by readers but by their own journalists and aspiring young reporters. We demand a media landscape that upholds its responsibility to inform, challenge, and ultimately protect the democratic ideals we hold dear.

The Courier editorial board consists of Editor-in-Chief Laura Dux; Managing Editor Colin Haskins; Opinion Editor Monet Ayala; Features Editor Fern Rojas; News Editor Zaynab Tall; Lifestyle Editor Maryam Tall; Sports Editor Jovanni Alvarado; Social Media Editor Mikaela Perez; Assistant Features Editor Mitchel Gaby; Assistant Opinion Editor Gabriel Novoa.

Staff writers Ari Ahmed and Lily Regan contributed.

