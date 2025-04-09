Share:

It has been 79 days and counting since Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term as president. He has pushed the legal and moral boundaries of the law with many of his actions, which has caused significant pushback from the courts and judges of the United States. This struggle between the Trump administration and the courts has pointed to an inevitable disconnect in the separation of powers on which the U.S. government was founded.

Beginning on day one, Trump signed nearly 50 executive actions and has since passed the record for most executive orders in the first 100 days for almost 40 years. These executive orders have ranged from cuts to federal funding to attacks on the entitled rights of certain people, but many of Trump’s actions have been met with resistance from the courts.

This resistance has come from all over the country, as many judges have succeeded in temporarily pausing many of these deplorable actions. The courts’ opposition speaks volumes about the legality of many of Trump’s actions and the growing frustration with his power.

Checks on all branches of the government are something many students learned about in the eighth grade, but it is a topic Trump has difficulty grasping. Checks are usually seen in the form of pausing executive actions when they may be unconstitutional.

An example of a recent check of Trump’s executive power is when Judge James E. Boasberg called to stop the deportations of hundreds of immigrants to an El Salvador prison.

This is a reasonable action taken on behalf of courts and advocacy groups to protect immigrants, but Trump sees any resistance to his actions as a personal attack. In response to this check of executive power, Trump stated on his infamous social media platform, Truth Social, calling for the impeachment of Boasberg.

“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be impeached,” wrote Trump.

This dramatic and foul response to a fair action taken by courts evoked the typically reserved Supreme Court Justice, John Roberts, to state opposition to Trump’s calls for impeachment. This statement marks a clear disconnect between the executive and judiciary branches.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts stated. “The normal appellate review process exists for that reason.”

Of course, Trump and his everlasting supporters don’t see the administration as the problem, but rather the judges as the problem. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, shared an ironic retaliatory statement to Boasberg’s order to halt deportations.

“Another day, another judge unilaterally deciding policy for the whole country. This time to benefit foreign gang members,” Grassley wrote. “If the Supreme Court or Congress doesn’t fix, we’re heading towards a constitutional crisis.”

This statement is ironic for so many reasons, it’s hard to pick one. Many would claim it is the executive branch that needs to be checked before a constitutional crisis ensues, and many would also argue that it’s the executive branch deciding policy for the whole country.

Trump and his supporters clearly see him as a higher power that shouldn’t be subject to the basic principles of our government. This superiority complex will, if it hasn’t already, lead to the destruction of the previously more harmonious checks and balances between the executive and judicial branches.

