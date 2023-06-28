Donald Trump’s web of lies has left him entangled in something I don’t think even a person like him can escape. Not even his popularity can save him from the sheer amount of evidence stacked against him in this case.

The former president was indicted for the second time this year following a lengthy investigation and raid of his Florida home for classified documents he had failed to turn over. This story takes us back to 2020, following his defeat in the presidential election. When Trump left the White House in early 2021, the National Archives asked the former president to submit anything he had involving classified documents. This is standard procedure for the outgoing president and has been since the creation of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. We can assign the creation of this law to another shady Republican who abused his power, Richard “not a crook” Nixon, famous or much rather infamous for the Watergate scandal.

The former president’s team swore everything the president should’ve submitted was, and as 2021 went on, the National Archives continually hounded for the documents they knew were missing. Trump then submitted another batch of documents in January 2022, but that still wasn’t everything that was missing. This would lead to the raid on Mar-A-Lago on Aug 8, 2022, by FBI agents that were sent in with a search warrant from a Florida judge.

If Donald Trump has proven anything, it’s that he is a master of escaping legal trappings, but this case seems to be the one that will finally catch him. When you’re caught red-handed with the federal equivalent of your hand in the cookie jar, it’s pretty hard to shake that off.

A very pivotal point following this ruling is that we have entered uncharted legal territory in regard to an indictment of this magnitude. All previous presidents have narrowly escaped a punishment such as this one.

This issue has once again also revived the question of whether or not the modern GOP needs Donald Trump to continue or if he is simply dragging them down with him. Given the Republicans less than ideal performance in the 2022 midterms, it’s been more than enough time with him in the “lead.” If they want any chance of moving forward in American politics it is critical for the GOP to fully and completely distance themselves from Trump.

In the weeks following the indictment, several GOP senators and representatives published responses which all range from respectable views to completely nonsensical to the point where it makes you wonder if that person actually believes what they’re saying.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was quick to publish a statement on Twitter, maintaining the point of this being a witch hunt. He also reiterated the fact that President Biden was found to have documents last year. Several other key Republicans, like the MAGA squad, also made statements and other outlandish claims as they continue to try and maintain relevancy in a post-Trump presidency world.

The critical point that many on the right seem to be missing, while quite apparent, is the severity of the types and number of documents that Trump had in his possession.

In Biden’s case, yes, he should not have kept them, but they were so unimportant that the NA didn’t even know they were missing. Contrast that with Trump’s case, where he refused to return what he had and left them lying around his house, which puts the most top secret information that our country has at risk.

Only time will tell if Trump can manage his ship through this rough of a storm, but my bet is on Trump digging an even deeper hole for himself with no way out.