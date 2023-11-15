In the world of social media, people have many different viewpoints on anything and everything. With the ability to conceal oneself by creating anonymous social media pages, you never know where or even whom a post is actually coming from.

According to statistics from annapolis.gov, 58% of kids admit someone has said mean or hurtful things to them online. More than 4 out of 10 say it has happened more than once. In a national study of recent years, as described by the link above, 10-17-year-olds have admitted to being cyberbullied or, in fact, being cyberbullies themselves.

Anonymity on accounts just leaves a lot more opportunity to ridicule and attack someone without fear of getting in trouble. That means that over half of young kids and, of course, adults have been attacked or felt threatened due to cyberbullying. Anonymous accounts and the ability to create multiple of them just open this door even wider than ever before.

In a research study of adolescents put on by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the people who had been cyberbullied reported having four times more suicidal thoughts than the participants who weren’t bullied. This isn’t two times more likely, or even three times more likely, to have thoughts like this. But four times, hence the reason adolescent suicide has been on the rise.

Social media companies are creating way too much turmoil for adolescents and adults by allowing access to multiple anonymous accounts. It seems that these companies are more caught up in what they gain from this rather than the issues it causes in the world around them.

People are getting hurt and sometimes even worse in taking their own lives because there is no control over what these terrible people are saying: hate speech, racism, transphobia, homophobia, the list goes on and on. Nothing is being done. It’s just allowed to happen this way.

I know each company wants to be the biggest and best in the social media world, but at what cost? Lives. Someone needs to put a stop to this, and I mean right now. Otherwise, what kind of world will our children and children’s children be born into?

Of course, cyberbullying has its similarities and differences to traditional bullying, but with the way our world is going technologically, bullying online, whether it is anonymous or not, is on the rise. With traditional bullying, it’s usually premeditated and predictable, but it can only happen in person, of course. That cuts the number down semi-significantly because there are only so many times a day to be face-to-face with the perpetrator.

Cyberbullying, however, can be done any time, any place, and 365 days a year. If it’s anonymous, you have no control over who is saying what. The ease of setting up so many accounts specifically for this purpose is wrong in all aspects.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cyberbullying is quite common and leads adolescents to feel more anxious, depressed, severely isolated, and, as mentioned above, suicidal. How can any social media entity help put a stop to this with access to multiple anonymous accounts? They can’t unless they make it so anonymity in accounts doesn’t exist.

I don’t see that happening anytime in the near future, so this will be an ongoing issue for years to come. The more accounts a social media company can have, the better it looks in the long run. Cutting out the ability to have these anonymous accounts can put a damper on things in the company aspect, so until something comes of this and stops are put in place, there is no way to stop the onslaught of cyberbullying.