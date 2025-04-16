Share:

Oh God, what has she done? Chappell Roan is the centerpiece of controversy again.

Guest starring on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on March 26th, Roan recently shared her opinion on relationships, fame, and sexuality. It’s her comments on parenthood that has caused a scene this time, bringing out a kaleidoscope of takes from fans and critics alike.

People raised their pitchforks, claiming her words to be an attack on mothers. A dishonest and condescending insult on parents, one that deemed them all miserable people in one fell swoop. The volume of outrage might have the average viewer coming away from the whole thing thinking that Roan said that every single parent has never and will never experience happiness after having kids.

“All of my friends who have kids are in hell,” was what Chappell Roan said to podcast host Alex Cooper. “ I don’t know anyone, I actually don’t know anyone who’s like happy and has children at this age. I actually don’t know anyone who’s like happy and has children at this age.”

The pop star notably never claimed it was impossible to be happy as a young parent of very young children. Additionally, she doesn’t specify mothers as being the unhappy parents in her life, yet it is mainly women with children who took offense to her take.

In the clip, Roan makes specific references to the friends she grew up with in Missouri, a state that does not provide enough resources for supporting new parents and ranks as one of the worst states for women’s health. With the hefty cost of living, a mental health crisis across the U.S, and the rights of women to control their bodies being hacked away at, it seems that mothers really could be living ‘in hell’.

Yet in the sea of systemic issues parents currently face, Roan is the one to soak up the frustration.

“It’s frustrating, it’s so frustrating because I know that’s what a lot of the younger generation is listening to and it’s so far from the truth,” said one viewer reacting to the clip.

At 27 years old, Roan is well within her rights to give her opinion on whether she wants kids or not, and it is not her responsibility to affirm the goodness of parenting to her audience. While imperfectly delivered, her comments outline some of the pressure women face to get married and have children early in their adult lives.

In an era of polished internet personas and PR trained pop stars, Chappell Roan is a fresh face who has made the grave and terrible blunder of giving an unfiltered opinion. While no one is obligated to agree with her, the trouble this time comes from those pouncing at her phrasing and telling on themselves with their defensiveness.

While the ‘’Midwest princess’’ has been dragged into controversy after half-baked controversy, some may ask if the recent deluge of criticism is the beginning of the fall.

Short answer: Probably not. With more than 250,000 new Spotify listeners since March, another intentional misunderstanding will likely crop up in the future as she scales the steps to stardom, but Chappell Roan is gonna keep on dancing.

