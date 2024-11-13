Share:

After an amazing win by the Dodgers, some of their supposed fans took to the streets in an appalling showcase of poor sportsmanship by looting, rioting, and vandalizing LA. Since then there has been finger pointing with Dodger fans getting the blame. It should be apparent, however, those who took to the streets were simply people who were searching for any excuse to do whatever they want.

It was difficult to believe that such a thing would happen when first seeing news coverage. Police on horses and multiple officers in riot gear trying to clear out a crowd like a “Planet of the Apes” movie. Civilians breaking into stores and leaving with various amounts of merchandise. This was completely unnecessary and plain embarrassing for Dodger fans and Los Angeles.

A fan, Leeanna Jenkins shared her thoughts on the situation with The Roosevelt Review “I honestly don’t understand why anyone would think that’s an appropriate way to celebrate, and it gives fans a bad reputation.”

Especially since these people claim to have done this out of love for the Dodgers. Except there was no reason for riots to begin with since they won. So why? What was the point? It just seems completely idiotic especially seeing these criminals get apprehended and their excuse for breaking into a Nike store was done because “Go Dodgers!!”

Even Mayor Bass weighed in on the riots in a statement that just feels sad it needs to be said nowadays to grown adults.

“I again want to urge Angelenos to celebrate responsibly,” she said. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated…. However, the overwhelming majority of the celebrations last night were joyful and peaceful, and I want to thank the many Angelenos who celebrated peacefully.”

This just makes these supposed fans look even more crazy and dumb when they proceed to record themselves proudly vandalizing these objects. A horrid example being the people recording themselves spray-painting and destroying a metro bus before it was set on fire. And for what? To show good sportsmanship? Get views on social media? All it did was cause unnecessary damage, impede Metro Transportation, and imprudently risk the lives of themselves and those in the area.

“Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening,” the transportation agency said in a statement.

But at the end of the day these aren’t Dodger fans because they don’t act like it. Dodger fans should be celebrating with pride over the victory. A perfect example being the Dodger parade that happened later on in the week showing what true Dodger pride looked like. It showed a unification of a community coming together to celebrate their team peacefully. Meanwhile, these criminals are just fake fans looking for another reason to wreak havoc while putting a facade about being passionate Dodgers fans. And it will be those lowlifes looking foolish for throwing their life away and getting locked up over looting and vandalizing because of a Dodgers game. It wasn’t Dodger fans who participated in these riots, but a bunch of idiots who bring shame to the Dodger name.

