With many movies emerging from a 90-minute runtime to a 2-hour runtime, it has become a modernized form of cinematic storytelling for some film directors to release “director’s cuts” of their movies. Their films are typically released with a shorter runtime due to many possible reasons spanning from budget cuts and studio executives’ interventions. A director’s cut of a film should only be absolutely released if it is necessary and serves a purpose for the director and their circumstances.

Ridley Scott, known for directing “Blade Runner” and “Gladiator,” disclosed to Empire Magazine that he intends to release his 2-hour cut of his upcoming film “Napoleon” starring Joaquin Phoenix onto Apple TV. The film about the notorious French dictator is already set to be released to theaters on November 22nd with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

According to an article by Variety, “As reported by Empire, Scott’s near 270-minute ‘Napoleon’ cut ‘features more of Joséphine’s life before she meets Napoleon. He’d love Apple (who funded the film) to eventually screen it. But what they have now is hardly slight. ‘It’s an astonishing story,’ Phoenix says of Napoleon’s life. ‘Hopefully, we captured some of the most interesting moments.'”

Scott claims that the purpose of his 4-hour cut is to include more of Empress Joséphine, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby, as it is crucial to the plot of his film.

A similar instance of a director’s cut has been seen before with Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” cut that was released to Max, fka HBO Max, in 2021.

To understand the backstory of why director Zack Snyder released his version of “Justice League” dates back to when he was originally filming it in 2017. It was around this time that his daughter took her own life, which caused Snyder to immediately leave production of the film. Warner Bros saw the opportunity to overtake the project with their own vision of making the film more lighthearted, similar to their rival Marvel Studios, so they hired Joss Whedon, former director of the first two Avengers films, to reshoot the entire movie.

In an article by Vanity Fair, they elaborated on the horrendous experiences that the cast had with Whedon’s involvement in the film. The 2017 version of the “Justice League” film that was released to theaters was poorly received by critics and audiences alike. This led many fans of Snyder to demand the Snyder Cut of the “Justice League” film. After a great deal of constant pressure and harassment by the Snyder fanbase towards Warner Bros, they felt compelled to release the 4-hour cut of the film to their new streaming service at the time, HBO Max.

With this director cut, Snyder now was able to showcase the heart of the film, Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher. Many of Fisher’s scenes were entirely removed from the 2017 version of the film. Fisher had even taken to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the treatment he received from Whedon on set.

Cyborg served as a significant character in this version of the film’s plot that became the heart of the film, which resulted in his character being the best part of the film. With the extended version of “Justice League,” Snyder is able to tell the beautiful story of Cyborg moving forward from his tragic accident and embracing his new identity as half-man and half-cyborg. As expected, though, the rest of the story seems to be lackluster and proves to just be a 4-hour version of the 2017 film with too much slow-motion footage.

As stated in an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder intends to release a director’s cut of another film of his that is premiering this year titled “Rebel Moon” on Netflix. He has already made this new film a two-parter that will first be released this December, with the second part to be released next year. Snyder already announced that he intends to release an extended version of the first part that features an hour of additional footage. It is not logical at all to cut a film and then release an extended cut that will primarily be seen on a streaming service that is popular already. Snyder has the full ability to show just one version of this film without having any holdbacks on a streaming service.

Despite this, it serves a purpose for Snyder to have released his true vision of the “Justice League” film, and is an achievement for a filmmaker to release the version of the film that was strongly interfered with. Unlike Scott’s intention to release a longer version of his Napoleon film, there is no holdback at all on more scenes that feature Vanessa Kirby.

In the past, Scott has experienced studio interference when he has released “Blade Runner” seven different times to test screenings and to the public. This serves as a reason why Scott would have to constantly fight with studio executives to release his true vision of the “Blade Runner” film. Now, there are no restrictions being placed on “Napoleon” that we know of. Kirby’s additional scenes as the Empress should have just made it into the final cut of his film without having to depend on a streaming service to make amends for the removal of her scenes in the theatrical cut of the film.

In a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview with famous director Martin Scorsese, he was asked if he would ever release a director’s cut of any of his films, “‘The director’s cut is the film that’s released — unless it’s been taken away from the director by the financiers and the studio. [The director] has made their decisions based on the process they were going through at the time.’”

As Scorsese stated, if there are factors that prevent a director from releasing the vision they intended, then it becomes necessary to release the extended cut of their film.

Earlier this summer, James Gunn, former MCU director of all three “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, took to Twitter to answer fan questions about his recent release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” One fan had asked him if there would ever be a director’s cut of the Guardians trilogy which Gunn responded with, “Yes (the trilogy as is is the Director’s Cut).”

Gunn’s comment demonstrates that he is satisfied with his versions of the Guardians trilogy that he has released to the world. It is even seen in his work that, over time, Gunn had improved the quality of screenwriting for the Guardians movies. His first two movies have antagonists who are just focused on conquering the world, which is nothing special. However, his most recent film follows an antagonist obsessed with creating the perfecting species and resetting every time he believes that species has failed, following close to eugenics, which deals with the same conflict in flawed obsession and perfection.

Instead of releasing a longer version of a film that failed in a number of ways, it is more reasonable to learn from your mistakes as a screenwriter or director to understand what went wrong in your film. Build onto these mistakes on the next project to ensure that everyone is excited they don’t have to watch a 4-hour version of your already released 2-hour movie that is essentially the same movie but drastically longer.