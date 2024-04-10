Share:

Every season has its fashion trends and with new ones always on the rise, many regular consumers will come following with haste. Trends are always a safe and easy choice for those who may be just getting into fashion.

The important thing to think about here however is, are consumers buying into the trends because they like the items? Or are they just buying these items because they’re popular?

For example, on social media, people have been saying things such as “What are we wearing this summer?”, which makes it seem as though they have no individualism when it comes to clothing.

Trends are perfectly fine to partake in, don’t get me wrong here, but where is the fun in only buying clothes because they’re popular? And what happens to the clothes when the trend is a completely different item?

Fast fashion businesses use trends to their advantage as they will see what’s popular, instantly make their own versions, and sell them. Many people joining in on trends may not want to commit to the price of a certain item and will get it from fast fashion brands since they charge very little for their products. Brands like Shein use these tactics to turn a profit while simultaneously using poor labor practices and harming the environment in the process.

As time goes on and more people partake in the various ongoing clothing phenomena, it seems as though more people are losing individuality when it comes to their personal style.

It’s very bizarre to see as it doesn’t make sense as to why someone wants to dress exactly like other people because it’s popular. Trendy items can be paired up with clothes that are unique and original to their wearer. On the other hand, trends can be used to build someone’s style if done the right way. Rather than just deciding to wear something because it’s “in” right now, it would be more effective to look at the trending item they bought and find things they like about it.

A lot of trends popping up recently have also felt very disingenuous. Last year’s blokecore trend is an example of this as the trend involved wearing vintage soccer tops such as jerseys or training gear.

It wasn’t hard to notice that the many people who were hopping on the bandwagon, had no idea what they were even wearing. It gives the same feeling as people wearing graphic tees of musicians whom they either have never listened to and/or even heard of.

There’s really no use in hopping in on a trend, ditching the trend once the popularity fades, and then eventually circling back to that item. Given that trends are now just rotating and switching places with old trends, it’s time people wear what they think looks good or what they feel comfortable in.

