The entertainment industry is fucked.

While it’s no secret that Sean Combs is a disgusting freak who deserves every single thing that’s coming to him, the public eye is now starting to see the true impact of Diddy’s arrest when it comes to the fate of the rest of the entertainment industry.

Much suspicion has been directed towards fellow celebrities, with some of them deleting any trace of social media presence following the arrest of Combs. That along with pre-existing footage of various celebrities at said parties hosted by Combs as well as certain celebrities closing down their businesses, have most definitely raised a few eyebrows. This combination of multiple A-listers acting so erratically, and their known association with Combs, has many people online questioning their association with Diddy.

Of course, these things aren’t any sort of indication that all of these celebrities share the same level of guilt as Sean Combs does. However, it isn’t completely invalid for someone to look at these people differently, as many people may see them as guilty by association.

It’s also important to note that not every Diddy party was a orgy of illegal degeneracy. There were most definitely tamer parties that didn’t hold onto the same level of libertinism.

This recent takedown of Combs has sent a message to other entertainment moguls, artists, producers, CEOs, and other elites. Many of these powerful people are now cursed with the knowledge that what goes around comes around. To a certain extent, no amount of wealth or influence can keep one invincible from the hands of the law.

With Combs now exposed, along with the incarceration and complete cancellation of Harvey Weinstein, and the takedown of Jeffrey Epstein has shined a major light on the horrendous things going on behind the scenes of these elite’s lives. People have now become more suspicious of these powerful individuals more than ever.

The troubling argument comes from the fact that an argument could be made against some powerful celebrities’ innocence due to the fact that these degenerate “freak offs” have been occurring for years, yet not a single thing had been done to stop them when they were still occurring. None of the celebrities associated with Combs did anything to question his suspicious actions. It should be known however that one of Diddy’s primary tactics was blackmail, which could be a reason why no one close to Combs ever did anything to stop him.

An argument as to whether or not some of these fellow elites and celebrities even knew that anything disturbing is just absolutely silly. There is no way in hell that Comb’s had been doing these disgusting things for years under the nose of his associates and friends. The fact that those “freak offs” and after parties occurred on such a large scale as well may as well confirm the fact that Combs’ horrendous actions was an open secret amongst the entertainment industry.

Speaking of open secrets in the entertainment industry, it is an unfortunate fact that abuse in the entertainment industry has always been commonplace. Things such as general perversion and casting couches have always been a plague in entertainment businesses. As a collective society, we should just be thankful that the public eye is now being exposed to these horrendous acts of perversion more often, so that in the future, the public isn’t as oblivious to these matters as they used to be.

Although these other celebrities who have attended Diddy parties in the past aren’t confirmed to be guilty at all, it won’t be shocking to see big names go down with Sean Combs once his trial picks up momentum. These things serve as a cautionary tale to not idolize famous people to a great extent.

Thankfully, these horrifically perverted celebrities aren’t invisible. Their reign of power is coming to an end soon, and they will suffer the consequences of their own actions.

