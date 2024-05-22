Share:

The recently deserved onslaught Diddy has been receiving from the media seems to only worsen as a video attained by CNN depicts Sean “Diddy” Combs senselessly beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

Diddy issued an apology two days later, a minute and a half of empty words and false claims of being a changed man. “My behavior was inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video… I’m so sorry”

Cassie Ventura would issue a lawsuit against the artist in November of 2023, where it was alleged that Diddy “Often punched, beat, kicked and stomped on Ms. Ventura, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding”

Diddy did not issue an apology then. As a matter of fact, when the lawsuit came into the public light, Combs issued the statement “SICKENING ALLEGATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST ME BY INDIVIDUALS LOOKING FOR A QUICK PAYDAY… I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED.”

Combs accepts the responsibility for his actions 8 years after the initial incident, after calling his ex-girlfriend a liar looking for money, and after allegedly paying the InterContinental Century City hotel who recorded the footage $50,000 for the recording of the beating so it could be destroyed.

The only reason that Diddy has admitted to the beating is because he knows that due to the statute of limitations, absolutely nothing will happen to him, besides media backlash.

The statute of limitations in California states that any action of assault, battery, or injury to another person must be reported within 2 years. This broken system has protected abusers for years.

Cassie endured horrific abuse for 11 years while she was with Diddy, she knew that he had a ridiculous amount of power in the music industry and that her life would be in danger if she reported the violent acts that she had endured for years.

Diddy allegedly blew up a man’s car after finding out he was romantically interested in Cassie as well as demanded her to carry his own firearm in her purse to implement a power structure in the relationship.

The only possible way for Diddy to be charged is by tolling, which is an extension to the statute of limitations, but is rarely implemented in cases like these.

“Although the vast majority of domestic violence episodes involve medically insignificant assault, battering is a leading cause of death among black women under the age of forty-four, as well as a major context for rape, female suicide attempts (linked to one-half of the attempts by black women),” writes former Buffalo law student Lisa Napoli. “Society has a vital interest, both pecuniary and humanitarian, in deterring and punishing abusive behavior.”

The statute of limitations holds an unfair advantage to those who are able to manipulate others. Regulations and looser usage of tolling would certainly see more domestic abusers such as Diddy, behind bars.

