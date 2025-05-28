Share:

Sean “ Puff Daddy, P-Diddy” Combs, a former billionaire, hip-hop mogul, and the self-proclaimed king of New York City, has been on trial and has been in federal custody in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.

Combs has been all over the headlines in every major and minor publication all over the world after his arrest, not just for the arrest but for the heinous accusations and charges being thrown at him. The federal government is accusing Combs of using his company, Combs Global, as an international sex trafficking ring similar to that of Jeffrey Epstein. Some publications even go as far as to call him the black Jeffrey Epsiten, but from what we are hearing in court, Comb’s could be much worse.

Comb’s rise to fame started as a party promoter in New York, throwing some of the biggest events in the city’s history. He would then get an internship at Uptown Records, a record label responsible for artists like Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Heavy D & the Boyz, Father MC, Guy, Al B. Sure!, The Notorious B.I.G. and many others brought R&B and hip-hop together. During this time, Comb’s would host a celebrity basketball game at City College of New York, with a gymnasium that could hold 2,730 people, promoted as if it were being held in an NBA arena.

Sonny Williams, brother of Sonya Williams, a victim of the events that night, claimed that local radio stations promoted the game as if it were being held at a 10,000-seat arena.

The stadium quickly filled, with a crowd of ticket holders outside stampeding to get into the now-closed gym doors.

“Not only was it filled inside, there were probably just as many people outside that couldn’t get inside,” Tim Patterson, a childhood friend of Comb’s, recalled in the series “The Fall of Diddy” on HBO Max.

The crowd would continue to try to get into the gym, pushing those in the front up against the closed gym doors. When the doors were finally opened, attendees recalled people falling onto the floor like dominoes and struggling to breathe. 9 people would lose their lives that night, along with 29 injuries. Diddy would deny accountability for the tragic event that he and Rappe Heavy D promoted, but ultimately was found 50% guilty for the death in the lawsuits, with City College taking the other half of the blame. Comb’s would pay out 40-55,000 per family for the lawsuits, and it seemed as if the event only propelled his career further.

Comb’s would eventually get fired from Uptown Records, but then co-founded Bad Boy Records with the biggest music mogul at the time, Clive Davis, who is most notably known for managing Whitney Houston, whom he signed fresh out of high school. Comb’s would sign rappers to Uptown Records, including Craig Mack and the biggest, Notorious B.I.G., whose albums and singles consistently charted on the label’s roster. Other notable artists included Faith Evans, Mase, Shyne, and the group 112. With all of this success, Comb became an icon of black wealth, becoming a millionaire around the age of 25, some speculate even earlier. He would finally have the power and wealth he desperately desired.

With millions and a hold on the rap game, Comb’s would use his money and connections to cover up any mistakes that were made public. In 1994, one year after Comb’s formed Bad Boy Records and produced an album by Biggie Smalls called “Ready to Die,” West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur the biggest rapper in the World signed to Combs’ rival label Death Row Records a label owned by The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, and Suge Knight who Combs took a personal disliking too. After months of tensions rising, Tupac Shakur would survive a shooting that he believed Biggie and Comb’s had prior knowledge about. Biggie and Combs would then go on to release the single “Who Shot Ya?” which Biggie and Combs have denied is about Tupac and claim it was recorded months prior. Tupac would eventually die 2 years later in a Las Vegas shooting while in the car with Suge Knight. He was killed by Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, who claims Combs offered him 1 million to kill Tupac and Suge Knight, but he was never paid for the hit. Combs had once again denied these allegations, but multiple sources and artists have been very vocal that Combs has some tie to the murder, one of the biggest being Eminem, who said “Kells, the day you put out a hit is the day Comb’s admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed” in his song Killshot.

Combs would avoid any real charges surrounding the murder and continued to push his empire. He would soon start dating actress Jennifer Lopez from 1999 to 2007. During this time, Combs would be charged with gun possession charges after 3 people were shot at a New York City nightclub, where Combs would flee the scene with Lopez in the car. A man who witnessed claimed they saw Combs shooting in the nightclub, and Combs’ driver claims that he was offered 50,000 to take possession of the gun. Combs would be acquitted of all charges and face no jail time, while his protege, Jamal “Shyne” Barrows, would be convicted and spend 9 years in prison.

Lopez claims she was never scared of Combs and that she felt loved by him; it seems she was the only one who felt that love. Kim Porter Combs, on and off again girlfriend from 1999-2007. They would meet at the studio where Combs was working with rapper and current boyfriend and father of Porter’s child, Al-B. Sure! Who claims that Combs was making advances toward Porter even while he was still in the room.

“I was told that [Combs] wasn’t too happy about anyone who had a relationship with Kimberly,” he alleged in the doc. “Kimberly said, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t get involved. You will get killed.’” Sure! Said on Diddy: The Making of Bad Boy, the Peacock documentary.

Porter would start to date in 1994 and would go on to have 3 children together, and Combs adopted Porter and Sures! Child. Porter’s makeup artist and others close to her have claimed Combs abused her on multiple occasions, even going as far as to need a “glam crew” on the road to keep Porter looking “nice”.

Follow: