Hollywood has had its fair share of comeback stories, with Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser enjoying new career highs and recent Oscar nominations. It’s important not to forget how the same Hollywood celebrating these people had once forgotten them. And yet, someone like walking vampire and overall creep Jared Leto has continued to book roles in prominent films.

Leto has a long history of criticism, including this paper less than a year ago. But his casting as the lead in Disney’s new “Tron” sequel, as well as a supporting character in a “Haunted Mansion” film, have stirred up renewed uproar.

One would think that Disney would be the most anti-Leto group out there given their family friendly outlook and Leto’s freakish reputation. Nothing about cult-like island retreats and multiple grooming accusations seems very wholesome or safe.

Leto undoubtedly has fans. One of his most iconic roles was Paul Allen in 2000’s “American Psycho.” Even so, his behavior should be a gigantic red flag, waking up anyone who is even remotely aware of the actor.

Other actors and filmmakers, like Dylan Sprouse and James Gunn, have publicly slammed Leto for preying on younger women. One such story saw a woman say she was molested by the actor when she was 17. Leto is also alleged to have met up with a 17-year-old girl while shooting a film in Brooklyn in a similar story in 2013. Leto was 34 at the time.

Leto has been the frontman for the band 30 Seconds to Mars since 1998. He and the band took the term “cult-following” a bit too literally by opening up their own cult-like island. In 2019, the band posted pictures on Twitter that showed off the cult, featuring Leto in his best Jesus attire speaking to a congregation of fans. Fans of the band are accustomed to spending ridiculous amounts of money to do things as simple as meeting the band. Ironically, Leto claimed the band to be “anti-greed” in 2013. Fans are often hostile when the band or Leto himself is criticized, weaponizing #YouWouldntUnderstand.

Leto considers himself an “immersive worker,” which is asshole-speak for “method actor,” fully embracing your character even off camera. He has done outlandish things in the name of immersive work, like send his co-stars’ dead rats and used condoms on the set of “Suicide Squad,” and slow down the production of “Morbius” by insisting on using his character’s crutches even between takes.

All of this is to say that Disney does not need Leto to make a new “Tron” movie. It’s not like he’s known to bring box office success simply by appearing in the movie. “Morbius” comedically flopped. When Warner Bros. reportedly butchered 2016’s “Suicide Squad” original cut, his scenes were the first to go. Disney could pick any other actor! How about they commit to representation in an industry dominated by white men? Given their lack of marketing of “Strange World”, which featured their first openly gay character, this is the least likely outcome.

Shame to Disney, shame to Hollywood, and shame to anyone who still entertains the thought of hiring Jared Leto.