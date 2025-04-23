Share:

Every April, tens of thousands of festival-goers travel to California’s Coachella Valley to enjoy a weekend of camping, music, and celebration at the iconic Coachella festival. Spanning two weekends, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival features hundreds of performances across several stages. This year’s lineup is set to make a comeback after the disappointing 2024 attendees.

Coachella has undeniably shifted from its roots as a music festival that celebrated art and culture to an event that has faced criticism for becoming more about influencers and affluent attendees than the music itself. The once-renowned lineup that drew music enthusiasts from all walks of life is now perceived to be lacking originality and depth. Online critics lament the transformation of Coachella into a gathering skewed towards the wealthy, where the focus seems to be more on social media presence and glamour rather than the spirit of musical expression.

Coachella’s reputation as a festival geared towards wealthier attendees can be attributed to a combination of factors. Firstly, the rising costs associated with attending Coachella, including ticket prices, accommodation, food, drinks, and amenities, can make it less accessible to those with lower incomes. General admission starts at $649 for weekend one and $599 for weekend two. The shuttle combo tickets cost $779 for the first weekend and $679 for the second. If you want to purchase VIP tickets, the cost is $1,399 for weekend one and $1,199 for weekend two.

Additionally, the festival’s marketing and branding strategies often target a more affluent demographic, emphasizing luxury and exclusivity through VIP experiences, high-end accommodations, and exclusive events. After a few years where influencer culture often overshadowed the music itself, Coachella took a step back in 2024, pulling away from brand deals that prioritized looks over substance. By 2025, the festival found its footing with a more thoughtful strategy—still featuring high-profile social media personalities but with a focus on amplifying the music, the energy, and real behind-the-scenes content. Coachella’s channels now pair slick, cinematic previews with raw, on-the-ground vlogs during the festival’s setup, giving fans a more genuine look at what goes into the experience. At the same time, performers are being encouraged to post their own behind-the-scenes moments, helping build excitement and offering fans a more personal connection ahead of the big weekends

Furthermore, the influence of social media and celebrity culture has played a role in shaping Coachella’s image as a gathering place for the wealthy and glamorous. Many influencers, celebrities, and high-profile individuals attend Coachella, showcasing designer outfits, expensive accessories, and extravagant lifestyle choices, which can contribute to the perception of exclusivity and luxury associated with the event.

It’s easy to see why people criticize Coachella for its high prices and its image as an event for wealthy influencers. The festival is often linked to luxury fashion, VIP experiences, and expensive tickets, making it feel more like a playground for the rich than a music festival for everyone. While Coachella has tried to stay true to its roots in music, art, and culture, its growth and commercialization have influenced its audience. Still, the festival remains a platform for artistic expression and attracts a diverse crowd who value its cultural impact. People can also enjoy the event through live streams or local happenings. How you see Coachella depends on your perspective—if you focus on its exclusivity, it may feel like a problem. But if you care about the music and experience, there are ways to enjoy it without spending a fortune.

