Climate change is becoming a bigger and bigger issue and evolving, causing a chain reaction of severe weather like wildfires and storms. On Trump’s first day back in office, he withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Treaty. He signed to let natural disasters worsen. A study shows climate change made conditions more intense for the recent California wildfires, with drier and warmer weather. The storms that took over the midwest over the weekend of March 14th killed at least 42 people with violent tornadoes, blinding dust and wildfires. Bringing increasing concern about what is being done about climate change.

Many governments have started to take action to help climate change. The United States Sustainability plan includes a transition to carbon pollution free electricity by 2030, zero-emissions vehicle acquisitions by 2035 and net zero by 2050. This is a highly promoted “mandate” and brings a huge public pressure that the climate change solution is on the citizens and not the big companies using fossil fuels.

“Drill, baby, drill” Trump said on Inauguration day. He has no plans on helping climate change, only to set it back.

“Ignoring only sends all vast wealth to competitor economies, while climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and superstorms keep getting worse.” said Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive.

The Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin announced they will be “cutting 65 or so percent from environmental”

This will affect their office of research and development, which provides the science to help solve environmental problems. The EPA has brought positive results 78% drop in common air pollutants and 18 million acres of containment has been cleaned up, rolling back on the department would only rollback these accomplishments.

Trump declared a national energy emergency, yet the U.S. is producing the most energy and oil as it ever has. Trump declaring National Energy Emergency gives him additional executive power, and would have a huge impact that waives regulations and fast tracks fossil fuel projects like Elon Musk’s factories. Trump’s idea is to create the demand for fossil fuels again so he can fulfill the supply.

The United States had signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 that provides financial incentives for clean energy projects and energy efficiency improvements including tax credit for electric vehicles; individuals can qualify for a federal tax credit up to $7,500 for new Electric Vehicles.

What we could all do to fill in the void of the lack of the federal government is continue promoting renewable energy like solar and wind. Support electric vehicles and take advantage of tax credit incentives and rebates. Create political opposition against fossil fuel industries and all those, like the president who do not see climate change as a priority.

