Many Americans do not know that child marriage is still legal in the U.S. Often times when people think of child marriage few people think of the U.S.

The amount of loopholes placed on child marriage in the U.S. is insane. Only seven states have the minimum age for marriage as 18, meanwhile seven states in the U.S. currently have no minimum age for marriage. Two states in the U.S. require the minimum age of 15 to get married. 25 out of 50 states have a minimum age set for marriage to be 16. In nine states the minimum age for marriage is 17.

California currently has no minimum age for marriage. 300,000 children as young as 10 were married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018.

California’s legal age of consent is 18, however when a 10 year old gets married they’re suddenly allowed to consent at age 10. In California a forty year old man can legally marry a twelve year old girl. If the same two people were to have intercourse outside of the marriage it would be considered statutory rape. However the marriage license protects the man from being charged.

Child marriage is here and in the U.S. religion is often an excuse for parents to marry off their child, especially religious cults. Almost every major religion condemns child marriage. Financial stability is often an excuse for parents to marry off their children. Families struggling financially can expand their social network and their social capital by having their child get married to someone of wealth. Some defend child marriage with culture. Parents can defend child marriage by claiming it is a right of the parent to marry off their child. “We have freedom of religion in the U.S. and our religion supports child marriage” is a phrase one could use when defending child marriage. When rights are given to the child some rights are taken from the parents.

If a child who was married was to request a divorce they would not be able to get a divorce without the parents’ permission. This really puts the “lock” in “wedlock”. In the state of California one cannot rent a hotel room until they are 18. When one is being abused their first thought could be to leave. That means this person would have to find a place to sleep. Without having family to turn to one could consider staying in a hotel for a couple nights. Minors who are fleeing from domestic violence do not have this option. If you are a minor and you run away from your spouse and or home you could be considered a runaway and police will return you to your home.

Many domestic violence shelters do not allow minors to stay there without the parents’ permission. Youth shelters are not a solution either due to the fact they oftentimes will only allow you to stay for 21 days and they will oftentimes contact the parents.

People can say “you only have to wait three more years before you can leave” those are three years they are around their abuser, three years to be raped, impregnated, beaten, and traumatized.

Parental consent is a popular loophole, this can also mean parental coercion. Pregnancy is another way people can get married as minors, this is often a cover up for rape.

Under the age of eighteen you cannot buy alcohol, you cannot buy cigarettes, you cannot give consent, you cannot rent a hotel room, you cannot rent a car, you cannot hire a lawyer, you cannot enter a domestic violence shelter, you cannot vote, but you can make a lifelong commitment and get married.