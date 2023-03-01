Like every other member of Gen Z, I watch YouTube and scroll on Instagram. Shein is a brand that has gained a lot of popularity among Gen Z for a number of reasons. Shein provides the newest styles for a cheap price, this is something that definitely grabs the attention of young people who want to look cool for a cheap price. The prices of sustainable fabrics are, on average, two and a half to four times more expensive in comparison to more commonly used fabrics. The highest price for a woman’s top from Shein is around $30. While the lowest price for a woman’s top from Reformation, a sustainable fashion company, is around $30. Reformation donates and recycles their textile scraps as much as possible, pays their workers a fair wage, provides safe and clean working conditions and does not allow child or forced labor.

A new Channel 4 documentary investigation found that factory workers making clothing for Shein in China regularly work 18-hour days, earning just two cents per item they produce.

People can be stylish without supporting fast fashion. People can be stylish without being rich. Shopping second hand is always a good idea. It’s more sustainable, it’s better for the planet. When shopping second hand you don’t need to research if the brand uses child labor because you are not paying the clothing company directly, you are paying the thrift store.

According to Shein’s 2021 Sustainability and Social Impact Report more than half of Shein’s factories and warehouses have major risks in the workplace, and “corrective action is required.” More than ten percent of Shein’s factories have major violations that require immediate action including fire and emergency preparedness, working hours, and recruitment compliance. Fast fashion brands often have their factories in countries that do not enforce labor rights or safety precautions, and countries with a smaller minimum wage. The same brands aim towards countries where there are few jobs available and where people will accept any job no matter the conditions and where people will settle for less pay then they deserve. Fast fashion takes advantage of desperate people in desperate times.

The reason your clothes are cheap is because the companies do not pay their workers enough. The companies do not provide safe and clean working conditions. The companies are able to mass produce because they are not giving their employees lunch breaks. You may be paying a small price for your clothes, but the workers are paying for your clothes with their health and with their lives. Nobody should be subject to dirty, dangerous, hot, hard physical labor, and abusive working conditions.

Fast fashion encourages “throw-away” culture. People feel the need to throw away their clothes because they are no longer trendy and they need to go out and buy the newest outfit. The clothing industry is responsible for a huge portion of landfills. The average American throws away 81 pounds of clothing every year. Around 85% of textiles that are thrown away in the U.S. are placed in landfills or burned, including unused textiles and unsold clothes. The faster the clothes are made, the more clothes there are, the more clothes there are, the more clothes end up in landfills.

When companies spend so much time and energy thinking about how to increase their profits and speed up the process this means less time and funds goes towards environmental factors. Fast fashion uses low cost and low quality toxic textile dyes making the fashion industry the one of the largest polluters of clean water globally.

Upcycling is another option for those looking to spice up their closet. For example if your jacket has a hole in the sleeve, turn it into a vest. If your leggings rip, turn it into a shirt. If you spill some paint on one of your pairs of pants, don’t throw it away. Splatter it with paint and make a fashion statement. Turning your clothes in a quilt, or a rug, or other decorations is also an option. Nobody else will have a quilt like yours. If you simply get tired of your clothes then donate them. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Help humanity and your wallet by saying no to fast fashion.