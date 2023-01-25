The new A.I. chatbot ChatGPT has taken the technophile world by storm. However, this new technology poses a great threat of deception to both students and institutions.

ChatGPT was launched to the public by the artificial intelligence company OpenAI this past November. Since then, we’ve seen how far we’ve come in terms of technological advances. We have also seen how quickly students have used these programs to enable laziness instead of as an educational tool. Users can give the bot all kinds of prompts, even assign it short essays and responses, and students have begun using these responses and passing them as their own.

Although it may be tempting to just type a homework prompt into a bot, copy and paste it, if students continue this habit we will see a huge decrease in critical thinking skills among scholars. Writing assignments serve a greater purpose than an excuse for educators to give homework. They are the most efficient way to improve your creativity, grammar, and overall your cognitive processes. The truth is, people want to hear your thoughts, not the generated message of a bot that gives the most surface level analyses.

Educators across the country have already implemented software to combat plagiarism, with TurnItIn being one of the most popular plagiarism checkers. It detects whether a student’s work is similar to sources within their database, and measures how similar it is. But ChatGPT is much harder to detect, leading professors instead to find ways to implement ChatGPT into their coursework, as an article actually written by the chatbot in Times Higher Education suggested.

New software to detect not only plagiarism but the possibility of A.I. usage is in development. It is unfortunate that these integrity services have had to evolve from detecting copied sources in assignments to detecting whether or not a student even worked on it at all. Edward Tian, creator of GPTZero, uses the same technology used to create ChatGPT to detect AI in writing. It is aimed primarily toward educators, but is currently free and accessible to everyone.

A few professors, however, are against AI completely.

“I think A.I. does away with human creativity,” PCC humanities professor Coralia Ponce-Guandique said. “It renders us vulnerable to one perspective. It takes away from students the opportunity to practice foundational skills in reading and writing.”

As all AI programs are still fairly new and developing, we know that they may not always be very accurate. At this point it is the student’s responsibility and choice on whether or not they want to genuinely learn and improve.

The humanities are already dying. As fast as technology and science are advancing nowadays, people want to become a part of that advancement or have been inspired by it. STEM subjects are often seen as harder and more advanced, which in turn makes the humanities seem irrelevant. The acceleration of technological advancements causes more and more people to ignore those crucial subjects to turn to science.

“We’re gonna have a lack of creativity and a lack of imagination going forward,” PCC english professor Lesley Blake said, “I just think students are not going to think or try and learn skills for themselves; and not practicing their thinking, out of the box thinking, critical thinking, and engaging with other people about it that’s going to affect the rest of their lives.”

I understand living in the future is very interesting, but we can not forget our roots and what even made these advancements possible in the first place. Language, critical thinking, history, socialization and curiosity all contribute to the creation of any invention or advancement. Just the ability to even think of a unique resource such as A.I. can be attributed to skills we learned in humanities. Chatbots can be an amazing academic tool, perhaps as a proofreader or outlet for inspiration, but to nearly abandon any individuality in our works as students is absurd. If used with the intention of just getting something done it can create a whole generation of inept mindsets, and inept education.