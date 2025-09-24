Share:

On September 10th, headlines were filled with news of political commentator Charlie Kirk’s demise at the hands of a shooter while on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University (UVU). In the wake of Kirk’s killing, the issue of political violence has been raised as right-wing conservatives hailed Kirk as an “American Martyr” and immediately blamed the left for his assassination. Yet, the biggest controversy regarding Kirk’s death has been conservatives’ condemnation of people celebrating Kirk’s death or feeling apathetic because of his hateful rhetoric. I understand where the compassion-fatigued are coming from; I’m not mourning Charlie Kirk, but I’m not celebrating his death either. What happened to him was an act of violence that was unjustified. However, this moral conflict is the least of our concern; it’s what Kirk’s death means for America’s future and for political peace that should worry us most.

I remember how the news of Kirk’s death came to me. It was just like any other day; I opened google and was assailed with headlines reading “Charlie Kirk dead” in some variation or another. I remember thinking to myself, that name sounds vaguely familiar. Then, Kirk was a stranger to me, but I still recited the words Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un, an Islamic saying that reads: Verily to Allah we belong and to him is our return. As Muslims, we’re taught to say this in times of calamity or tragedy, which includes death. I say it when I hear about someone’s death, because for me, the death of any human being is a sadness and a loss.

It was only when someone brought up Kirk’s death later that day and I saw his face that I realized I knew who he was; the infamous conservative debater who spewed harmful and hateful ideologies against people of color, Muslims, immigrants, and various other demographics. Funnily enough although Kirk identified as a Christian, these discriminatory values are pretty anti-Christian. Even then, I didn’t regret reciting those words. Kirk’s death was a loss to those who loved him, they were mourning.

As I learned more about Kirk’s death, I discovered he was ironically shot while answering a question on gun violence, particularly about the number of mass shootings that occurred in the U.S. over the last decade. In return, he asked the snarky question “Counting or not counting gang violence?,” perpetuating stereotypes against minorities and placing the blame on them.

Ultimately Kirk died how he lived, once again ensuing vitriol through his arguments that had no factual basis. Looking at the statistics is easy; the Rockefeller Institute states that there have been 502 shootings in the U.S. since 1966, of those, about 54% of shooters were White and over 95% were male. All it took was a google search and a reliable source. Yet, if someone asks the right-wing, the “facts” point to transgenders and people of color. It seems many people on Kirk’s side of the political spectrum could use a masterclass in research, even though this skill is typically taught to most in middle or high school. It’s this lack of critical thinking, conspiracy towards traditional media, and parasocialism that allowed Kirk to rise to social stardom.

Kirk represented young conservatism and what right-wingers saw as a man championing the cause against wokeism, but more importantly protecting the White Christian Nationalist identity. Kirk could often be found making scathing comments on immigrants being threatening to the White race, claiming that White people are intentionally being made the American minority.

Ironically, I looked to the U.S. Census Bureau to share statistics, but the page has been under maintenance for weeks, according to reddit users. Perhaps this is another way the Trump admin hopes to keep the American public uninformed because information is power. For that same reason, his administration has cut $1.1 billion dollars in funding to public media.

Regardless, the false narrative that Whites are becoming a minority is unsupported by statistics from the American Council on Education which show as of 2022, White people make up well over 50% of the population. Sure, with immigration, interracial relationships, and more, White people may become a minority in America but this isn’t some conspiracy to eradicate them. In reality their fear is losing the power that comes with being the majority; they dominate industry, government, and virtually any other social sector one can think of and that’s how they want to keep it. This is why Kirk’s right-wing rhetoric is so easily digestible by his primarily White audience; social reform and advocacy threaten their hierarchy. So, they claim Muslims are immoral monsters, that Black people are violently ruining our country and crying wolf about discrimination, that immigrants are stealing our jobs, and more, all under the guise of good ole Christian values.

People with this kind of thinking lack empathy, which is ever so necessary to have peace, let alone thrive as a society. Kirk says it himself.

“I can’t stand the word empathy…I think empathy is a made-up, new-age term that does a lot of damage,” he said in an episode of his show.

It’s funny how scientists have defined a lack of empathy as a symptom of psychopathy; being empathetic is a humane quality. Feeling for our fellow human beings, regardless of their race, nationality, religion, sex, etc. is empathy, the very thing the right wing has called Kirk apathetics to have in light of his death. They say, to think of his wife, now a widow, and his children, now fatherless. Yet, those same people celebrate when parents get deported, when police kill Black people, or even when Palestinian children are starved or killed. Evidently, they don’t understand the meaning of empathy; empathy is indiscriminate and so is free speech. People have the right to say they hated Kirk or aren’t grieving him, but the same people who champion freedom of speech are trying to silence others? The right-wing also claims that Charlie Kirk’s platform is emblematic of that free speech. This same man created The Professor Watchlist to target academics with leftist views. Kirk may be provided the freedom to say what he wants by the first amendment, but we have a major problem when blatant hate speech is being normalized. Sure, hate speech is a form of free speech, but once someone’s views harm real people, they shouldn’t be protected under the first amendment.

Kirk’s hateful words and that of conservative media has reinforced a culture of hatred that has cost real lives. This includes Kirk’s, an advocate against gun control who stated that to have that right we’d have to have a few gun deaths a year. Videos of Kirk’s murder circulated the internet; having seen the videos, I wouldn’t wish that end on anyone. It brought me peace when some stated based on the injury he likely died immediately without feeling pain. However, it was the lack of gun control Kirk advocated for that enabled 22-year old Tyler Robinson to walk onto UVU’s campus with a rifle and shoot him. What Kirk enthusiasts don’t realize is that Kirk didn’t believe he’d be one of those gun deaths, he thought it’d be anyone else. His lack of empathy killed him in a sense; maybe if he’d cared for those few he’d have called for more gun control. I understand why people want to bear arms; there are a lot of dangerous people out there. Just recently I saw a man fingering his pocket knife next to me at a crosswalk. But, not everyone uses a gun for self-protection, some use it for ideological warfare as they target innocents. There are people who’d disagree and would voice that, with which I have no qualms. Free speech is free speech. Despite this fact, Kirk’s followers continue to emulate his hypocrisy by creating the website Charlie’s Murderers to doxx anyone speaking ill of him or simply saying they could care less about his death. I don’t support those views, but would never incite political violence because of them. The only combat for free speech is free speech, not brutality.

This is where Robinson messed up. He said he was tired of the hate but used his hatred of Kirk to justify killing him. Kirk wasn’t a military opponent in a warzone or a threat to Robinson, perhaps he was to his way of life, but not to Robinson being alive. In this case, the best one can do is ignore the person they disagree with. This reminds me of a quote from the Qur’an in Surah Al-Kafirun (The Disbelievers) which states “I will never worship what you worship, nor will you worship what I worship. You have your way, and I have my way.” Imagine how many people would be alive if we could only coexist with our differences and approach those moral differences in a peaceful way.

Alas, there’s always someone to hate as seen by Conservatives’ reactions to Kirk’s death. It’s gotten so bad that the internet is often plagued with memes about minorities being grateful a mass shooter or violent criminal wasn’t one of them since they know conservatives will blame their entire community. Conservatives have done exactly that, calling Kirk’s unidentified shooter a leftist lunatic (which proves to be untrue as friends described him as mostly apolitical). The truth is, the right-wing knows the world’s a stage; they can garner more support by hyperconflating Kirk’s murder with the political divide. Conservatives are playing this card again because by calling Kirk an American martyr they associate being American with being White and Christian, with no care for others. Melissa Hortman and her husband weren’t martyrs to them…they were casualties in the conservative cause. Sadly, Kirk is one of those casualties as he’s worth more to them dead than alive. The same can be said for Kirk’s own wife Erica Kirk who is ostentatiously displaying herself at his casket and showing his body for the world to see. This is ironic coming from a woman who decided not to show her children online for privacy, but let netizens into this intimate (staged) moment. This has led many to say Erica isn’t mourning, she’s marketing. This has made me sympathize for Kirk, in the end, he was just another mouthpiece.

Yet, I don’t only have sympathy for Kirk. I pity the people who can’t understand that this is bigger than ideology. All Americans want a good life; they want access to basic healthcare, to own a home, to get married, to start a family, to go to college, to get a good job, or other. Non-Americans want that too. The problem is commentators like Kirk make their audiences believe they can’t afford groceries or find a job because of another subset of people instead of the government, corporations, or social policy. This is the rhetoric of many Trump voters; those who regret their vote often say they thought their lives would get better. But, they don’t say the quiet part out loud: at the expense of someone else’s and they were fine with that until it was them.

If only they had empathy for the families on welfare, the (fellow for some) immigrant selling food on the street to feed their family, the disabled who rely on government aid, the victims of mass shootings, the starving children abroad, and so forth. So, to Kirk who said empathy does a lot of damage…the lack of it has done far worse.

