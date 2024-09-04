Share:

It is pretty disturbing that Chappell Roan has had to put out multiple statements on Instagram and TikTok asking fans to respect her boundaries. The narrative swirling around on X that because of Roan’s refusal to tolerate stalking and abuse from fans, she’s not really cut out to be a “pop girlie” is absurd and incredibly upsetting. In any other scenario, it would be incomprehensible to protest to the boundaries of a stranger in this way, but since Chappell has now reached “celebrity” status, the concept of treating her with basic human decency seems to evade a lot of people.

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out–just because they’re expressing admiration,” Chappell said in an Instagram post.

Chappell Roan is obviously more than entitled to her boundaries with fans, not only for her comfort, but also for her safety. Unfortunately, being a famous musician, especially as a woman, can be incredibly dangerous. Countless musicians including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna have been stalked and had their homes broken into by obsessive fans.

In a July appearance on Drew Afualo’s podcast The Comment Section, Roan revealed that she has already encountered some creepy behavior from fans. The singer said that not only have people started to follow her around on the street, but some have even uncovered where her parents live and where her sister works. Given that, it is completely reasonable to go on the internet and demand that this behavior stops before someone gets hurt.

It is worth noting that there have been instances of female singers such as Selena Quintanilla and Christina Grimmie being killed by fans. Christina Grimmie’s best friend Ashly Nicole offered her two cents in the discussion regarding Chappell’s boundaries, responding to a post on X by @arianasfarm saying “she’s not even that famous i can’t-” in response to Roan’s statement.

“My best friend, Christina Grimmie, also ‘wasn’t that famous’, and was MURDERED at her show because of people crossing boundaries & feeling entitled to her,” Nicole responded in another post on X. “How about considering something like that before trying to be cool and edgy by invalidating @ChappellRoan’s feelings & fear.”

Even in a perfect world with no safety risks involved with fame, Chappell Roan would still have every right to set clear boundaries with her fans. She is a human being who is asking that she be able to clock out of her job and live her life.

The fact that Chappell’s demands have been met with such backlash proves just how entitled members of fandoms can become. This behavior seems to affect female celebrities more than anything, which poses the question: Why are people so eager to disregard women’s boundaries? Why can’t women enjoy making art without having to put up with abuse and harassment?

“This happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included,” said Hayley Williams in a repost of Chappell’s statement on Instagram. “I’m really thankful Chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. It’s brave and unfortunately necessary.”

It is deeply troubling that this behavior is so common. It is also ridiculous that Chappell Roan or any woman for that matter should have to make multiple statements urging people to leave her and her family alone.

She should not have to explain why she does not want to speak to, take a picture with, or be touched by someone she does not know at any given moment. Just because she has achieved massive amounts of success in her field does not mean she should have to sacrifice her privacy and comfortability for anyone.

